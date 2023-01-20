Read full article on original website
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Two-day free dental clinic begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) is giving people in Memphis and the Mid-South a reason to smile. MidMOM is holding a free, two-day dental clinic for under-insured people living in Memphis and the Mid-South. The annual free dental event has been going on since 2016...
Healthcare changes seniors can expect in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, historic legislation was passed that will lower the prices of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Leigh Purvis, Senior Director of Health Care Costs and Access in AARP’s Public Policy Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what seniors can expect to see in 2023 from these reforms, including specifics on free vaccines and insulin co-pay caps.
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has two new state-of-the-art ambulances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis has two new ambulances, fully equipped with new state-of-the-art equipment. Le Bonheur received $1 million in federal funding in December 2022 for the vehicles, which both health officials and lawmakers said will save lives. “Equipment really makes a huge difference...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
Collierville Student Honored Among Top STEM Students in Nation
Michael Chen, a Collierville High School student, is one of the top 300 finalists chosen through a national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) competition for high school seniors. Michael Chen’s project, “The Regulation of Low-Level Backing on Supercell Intensity and Tornadogenesis Identified by Non-Hydrostatic Numerical Weather Prediction Model Analysis...
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
Shelby County Clerk systems back online after statewide system issues, Halbert says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work at Shelby County Clerk’s Offices was impacted Monday morning after a statewide system issue, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Halbert said around 7:30 a.m. that an issue with the State of Tennessee transaction team was causing glitches with motor vehicles and businesses tax services.
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
Bottom Line: New FDA rule on food poisoning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy, but that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explain, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every...
'Taken away too soon' | Collierville children honored 3 years after deadly shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three years ago, two children in Collierville were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. On Friday night, their family was honored and given hope that justice would be brought to their loved ones. A girl's basketball game at Collierville High set the stage for a...
HUD begins resident notification at Peppertree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the agency would start sending notification letters to families at the Peppertree Apartments on Friday, January 20th about their relocation. The notification letters are an initial step as leaders say the process could take months. Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ […]
Shooting at Main Event leaves at least one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event located on Appling Farms Pkwy Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m. According to Memphis Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Memphis Fire said the shooting victim refused ambulance transport. Main Event's Sunday...
Homesdale Subdivision protests rezoning plans by Memphis Airways Investors LLC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, members of the Homesdale Subdivision came together to stand against the rezoning of their neighborhood by the Memphis Airways Investors LLC. The investors are trying to buy the land at the corner of Airways and Kilarney Street to build a commercial warehouse. Residents said...
Heal the Hood takes its 'Wake Up' tour to Memphis schools to show students a brighter future
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Heal the Hood is on a mission to invest in the future of Mid-South children. So the group is currently holding a ‘Wake Up’ tour through 30 Memphis schools. The goal is to inspire children to stay out of gangs and make drastic lifestyle...
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
FBI Memphis Field Office Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Hope Clinic for Women Arson Investigation
The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Family, friends, and supporters gather to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols, demand justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols' journey for justice took a somber turn Tuesday afternoon at the 29-year-old’s memorial service. It’s been just a week since Nichols passed away, after a confrontation during a traffic stop by Memphis Police left him complaining of shortness of breath.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to sit down with family of Tyre Nichols 'early next week'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols will meet with the City of Memphis to view video footage of the confrontation that the 29-year-old had with Memphis officers before he ended up in the hospital and died three days later, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. As part...
