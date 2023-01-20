ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two-day free dental clinic begins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) is giving people in Memphis and the Mid-South a reason to smile. MidMOM is holding a free, two-day dental clinic for under-insured people living in Memphis and the Mid-South. The annual free dental event has been going on since 2016...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Healthcare changes seniors can expect in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, historic legislation was passed that will lower the prices of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Leigh Purvis, Senior Director of Health Care Costs and Access in AARP’s Public Policy Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what seniors can expect to see in 2023 from these reforms, including specifics on free vaccines and insulin co-pay caps.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
memphisparent.com

Collierville Student Honored Among Top STEM Students in Nation

Michael Chen, a Collierville High School student, is one of the top 300 finalists chosen through a national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) competition for high school seniors. Michael Chen’s project, “The Regulation of Low-Level Backing on Supercell Intensity and Tornadogenesis Identified by Non-Hydrostatic Numerical Weather Prediction Model Analysis...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bottom Line: New FDA rule on food poisoning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy, but that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explain, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

HUD begins resident notification at Peppertree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the agency would start sending notification letters to families at the Peppertree Apartments on Friday, January 20th about their relocation. The notification letters are an initial step as leaders say the process could take months. Peppertree tenants to be moved amid ‘dire’ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting at Main Event leaves at least one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event located on Appling Farms Pkwy Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m. According to Memphis Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg. Memphis Fire said the shooting victim refused ambulance transport. Main Event's Sunday...
MEMPHIS, TN
