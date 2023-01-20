Photo: Mikey Medlock is congratulated by head coach Donald Rollman after breaking the 3-point record. PORT ANGELES — It was a record-breaking day at Peninsula College Saturday evening as Pirate guard Mikey Medlock, a sophomore out of Las Vegas set a school record by hitting nine, three-point shots good for game high honors with 38 points as the 2nd ranked Pirates blew out Olympic 106 – 84. Esa Onakpoma had 15 points and Roosevelt Williams Jr had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Pirates are now 17-1 and 4-0 in league play and will travel to Bellingham Wednesday night in a game that will be broadcast on Newsradio KONP.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO