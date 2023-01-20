Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
PA Council approves funding for new Downtown Resource Officer
PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles will be getting a new fulltime Downtown Resource Police Officer in the near future after the City Council approved the City’s half of the funding Tuesday night. The other half of the Resource Officer’s payroll, $60,000, will come from the downtown business owners...
myeverettnews.com
Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington
Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
KIMA TV
69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Medlock sets Peninsula College record, plus high school swimming and hoops results
Photo: Mikey Medlock is congratulated by head coach Donald Rollman after breaking the 3-point record. PORT ANGELES — It was a record-breaking day at Peninsula College Saturday evening as Pirate guard Mikey Medlock, a sophomore out of Las Vegas set a school record by hitting nine, three-point shots good for game high honors with 38 points as the 2nd ranked Pirates blew out Olympic 106 – 84. Esa Onakpoma had 15 points and Roosevelt Williams Jr had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Pirates are now 17-1 and 4-0 in league play and will travel to Bellingham Wednesday night in a game that will be broadcast on Newsradio KONP.
Fourth woman says Kitsap County man raped her, too
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a man charged with raping three women. Now, a fourth Kitsap County woman has come forward, saying he raped her, too. This latest accuser says Stephen Tyler Clayton raped her ten years ago when she was just 17...
Driver who got out of car after crash killed on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 were blocked at the Interstate 5 interchange in the Bothell-Lynnwood area after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash just before the Bothell Everett Highway/State Route 527 was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 4:25...
q13fox.com
Docs: Port Orchard man charged with murder believed victim was stealing mail
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Court documents say a man accused of shooting and killing another in a Port Orchard neighborhood believed the victim was stealing mail. 39-year-old Chad Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 31-year-old Richard Taii. Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9 near...
