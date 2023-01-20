ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

PA Council approves funding for new Downtown Resource Officer

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles will be getting a new fulltime Downtown Resource Police Officer in the near future after the City Council approved the City’s half of the funding Tuesday night. The other half of the Resource Officer’s payroll, $60,000, will come from the downtown business owners...
PORT ANGELES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington

Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
EVERETT, WA
Big Country News

Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice

PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
beckersasc.com

Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct

James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
SEQUIM, WA
KIMA TV

69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth

SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Medlock sets Peninsula College record, plus high school swimming and hoops results

Photo: Mikey Medlock is congratulated by head coach Donald Rollman after breaking the 3-point record. PORT ANGELES — It was a record-breaking day at Peninsula College Saturday evening as Pirate guard Mikey Medlock, a sophomore out of Las Vegas set a school record by hitting nine, three-point shots good for game high honors with 38 points as the 2nd ranked Pirates blew out Olympic 106 – 84. Esa Onakpoma had 15 points and Roosevelt Williams Jr had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Pirates are now 17-1 and 4-0 in league play and will travel to Bellingham Wednesday night in a game that will be broadcast on Newsradio KONP.
PORT ANGELES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy