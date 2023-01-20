Read full article on original website
Related
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
ijpr.org
7 people have been killed in 2 related shootings in Half Moon Bay, California
A man killed seven people at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, on Monday, law enforcement said. The shooter was believed to be a worker at the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. An eighth person was at Stanford...
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
calcoastnews.com
Plans to evacuate residents trapped between Highway 1 landslides
Caltrans will lead convoys of vehicles this week evacuating residents trapped in areas impacted by landslides that closed a stretch of Highway 1 from Big Sur in Monterey County to northern San Luis Obispo County. Authorities closed Highway 1 between Paul’s Slide in Big Sur and a location south of...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
PLANetizen
Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far
California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
ijpr.org
California group bids to operate homeless camps in Portland
The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions. The idea is...
californiaglobe.com
10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022
Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
Fox40
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills
With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
Comments / 1