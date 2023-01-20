ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Farm Bureau files legal challenge to new Waters of the US rule

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4zN7_0kLRu7Fr00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), with its headquarters in Waco, has filed a legal challenge to the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule recently announced by the Biden administration.

The TFB has joined the Matagorda County Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau Federation and 15 other organizations representing agriculture, infrastructure and housing in filing the lawsuit against the rule issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Texas farmers and ranchers cannot know whether their property or project contains WOTUS, because the rule is hopelessly vague,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “The rule reaches far too broadly to cover wet patches and areas that are usually dry or remote from navigable water. The rule violates the Clean Water Act and the Constitution, as well as Supreme Court case law, and it should be struck down.”

Texas Farm Bureau establishes wildfire relief fund

Boeing said the rule will require landowners to hire environmental consultants, attorneys and engineers to ensure they are in compliance while trying to farm their land. He said the rule will have broad impacts throughout the country.

“It will slow down or halt projects, increase costs, eliminate jobs, all without improving water quality, which Congress trusted states and localities to regulate where navigation is not involved,” he said.

If you want to view the full lawsuit, you can click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Texas Environmentalists Look to EPA for Action on Methane, Saying State Agencies Have ‘Failed Us’

The Environmental Protection Agency acquired an earful from Texans final week. In a marathon three-day public listening to, shut to 300 folks throughout the nation gave feedback on the company’s supplemental proposal to scale back methane in oil and pure fuel operations. Many referred to as in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and different oil and gas-producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
AUSTIN, TX
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens

The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas’ State Board of Education | Texas News | San Antonio

Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands. UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or comply...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas GOP Plans To Act Against Prosecutors Who Refuse To Enforce The Law

Texas Republicans are pledging to lean on prosecutors who refuse to enforce certain laws in the state. Identical bills proposed in the House and Senate would empower state Attorney General Ken Paxton to take civil action against prosecutors who won't enforce the law against any given criminal offense. The law would allow Paxton to pursue fines and to seek to remove the prosecutor from office, but he wouldn't be authorized to pursue criminal action. Five Texas district attorneys pledged last year to not prosecute the state's ban on abortion.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work

EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Hobbs continuing Ducey practice of sending migrants out of Arizona

Arizona’s new Democratic governor will continue her Republican predecessor’s policy of busing migrants north, with some changes. In a news conference Friday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) left open the possibility of keeping the busing policy but said her administration would verify its efficacy. “We need to look at that practice and make sure that […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital.  “The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter.  Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting […]
DELAWARE STATE
eenews.net

How Texas’ electricity plan could change the grid

After a boom in wind and solar generation, regulators in the nation’s top energy-producing state are pushing ahead with a plan that would incentivize more natural gas plants on the power grid. The new framework could remake Texas’ electricity mix for years to come, clouding the outlook for renewable...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset

Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race.  Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the state’s long-running welfare scandal, but the governorship […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLST/KSAN

Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward questions

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-Ariz.) entrance into the Arizona Senate race has supercharged many Democrats’ hopes of ousting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) while putting others in a tough position. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Democratic senators and the party’s aligned campaign arm will need to decide how to handle what could be a three-party race with Gallego, Sinema […]
ARIZONA STATE
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy