Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
A New Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases One Of Middle-Earth's Darkest Chapters
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is one of Amazon Prime's current flagship IPs. It's also a mammoth production with a locked-in, five-season, long-term vision that extends half a decade into the future. The studio is so committed to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's vision that they greenlit Season 2 early on and even started production on it before Season 1 had finished airing. As the dust has settled from the finale of Season 1, speculation and rumors have already started to percolate regarding what we can expect to see when the next season drops (it has, for the record, already been established that there's going to be a lengthy wait for "The Rings of Power" Season 2).
The Last Of Us Fans Are Already Loving HBO's Depiction Of The Clickers
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Widely hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever made, it's safe to say that HBO's "The Last of Us" has been a hit with critics and fans alike. Both its Tomatometer rating and its audience score sit in the high 90s on the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. MetaCritic, meanwhile, asserts that the series had received "universal acclaim" from critics.
The Last Of Us' Showrunner Wants Viewers To Be Affected By The Deaths Of Even Minor Characters
The long-awaited streaming series "The Last of Us" finally debuted on Jan. 15, and it's impressing audiences with its ratings and its successful adaptation of a video game exclusive to the PlayStation console. Variety noted earlier this week that the first 1-hour 20-minute episode, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," was HBO's second-biggest premiere since 2010 — reaching 10 million viewers in its first two days.
Critics Heap Praise On Harrison Ford And Jason Segel Series Shrinking Ahead Of Its Release
After Apple TV+ forged ahead with the therapist-driven true story "The Shrink Next Door," the streaming platform is at it again. Instead of Paul Rudd's unethical and insidious portrayal of Dr. Ike, "Shrinking" takes therapy in the opposite direction. Created by "Scrubs" producer Bill Lawrence, the series is a comedic look at one of the worst things a person can go through (via Deadline). Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who struggles with grief after the untimely death of his wife. Processing his emotions while seeing his patients seems like a recipe for disaster, but it has interesting consequences.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
The Best Movie Adaptations Of William Shakespeare's Plays, Ranked
"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." That's a quote by William Shakespeare from "Macbeth," but if you're reading this article, you probably already knew that.
Game Of Thrones Actors Who Also Landed Roles In The MCU
What do the known world of "Game of Thrones" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in common? Well, they've both got dragons, but most importantly, they share a slew of actors. Your favorites have been booked and busy appearing in both HBO's most-watched series and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. The "Game of Thrones" casting department had a knack for finding actors with incredible range; it's no wonder they won three Emmys for their work on the show. From mighty superheroes to fearsome supervillains, you may be surprised to learn which medieval royalty has traded in their swords for uncanny powers.
Tess' Beyond Tragic Backstory That Was Cut From HBO's The Last Of Us
Spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2 "Infected" follow. After debuting the first devastating episode of "The Last of Us" to a rapturous response, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are doubling down on tragedy. Per Forbes, the post-apocalyptic action-drama proved to be a major success for HBO,...
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte Says 'It's A Shame' He Never Had A Scene With Aaron Paul
It's been years since fans got their last look at Walter White as "Breaking Bad" came to its climactic end, but the show's ever-lasting legacy on TV, and Albuquerque, won't be forgotten. While there are numerous areas where "Breaking Bad" excelled, one of the show's best aspects was its characters and their interactions with one another.
Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive
Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.
The Last Of Us: Episode 2 Recap - A Tess Of Friendship
After last week's gripping premiere, HBO's "The Last of Us" is back again to test our nerves and emotions with another top-tier installment. The show's second episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) hit the road to get the youngest of the trio back into the hands of The Fireflies. The reason for this is finally revealed to Joel and Tess, who take the information in very different ways. One of them, in particular, clings to it as their last bit of hope all the way until their bitter end.
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
Star Trek: Picard Teases Impending Season 3 Trailer Drop
Ever since the thrilling conclusion of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," those who enjoyed the series have probably been eager for a glimpse at what's to come in the third and final set of episodes. Luckily, fans will not have to wait an extended amount of time to get a look at what's in store, as the franchise has announced when the first full-length trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 will be released.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Has The 'Real Answer' To Solve The The Kingkiller Chronicle Adaptation Dilemma
Patrick Rothfuss's "The Kingkiller Chronicle" burst into the fantasy scene in 2007 with "The Name of the Wind," cementing its spot as a top-tier fantasy novel. The series follows Kvothe, a magician whose tragic past and natural talent with the arcane led him to become the world's most-renowned wizard, the Kingslayer. Since the first book's release, Rothfuss released a second equally-successful novel, "The Wise Man's Fear," in 2011 and promised a third, though he has not given any significant update since, leaving the series's future up in the air.
The Last Of Us Creators Let Fans Know They're On The Right Track With A Popular Theory About The Fungus
"The Last of Us" has finally hit HBO Max, expanding and exploring Naughty Dog's bleakest universe in a way the original video game never could. As Neil Druckmann (the scribe behind the original game who co-created the HBO adaptation) told Variety, "Everything we saw in the game was from three characters' perspective — [Joel's daughter] Sarah, Joel and Ellie, that's it. Here, we have the ability [to] leave those characters and show some other stuff ... "
Amy Ryan Was Initially Slated For Just One Or Two Episodes Of The Office
Amy Ryan has amassed an impressive film and television portfolio since first appearing on "As the World Turns" in 1990 (per IMDb). However, fans of Scranton's favorite paper company, Dunder Mifflin, will never forget Ryan's guest star performance as Holly Flax on "The Office." Holly first showed up in Season 4's two-part episode, "Goodbye, Toby," and she was hired as the new human resources representative, replacing the person Michael Scott (Steve Carell) once threatened to shoot twice, Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein). Michael initially thinks that Holly will undermine his authority at the Scranton Branch, as Toby did, but he soon feels the full weight of Cupid's arrow zinging him right between the eyes. Holly and Michael's rollercoaster romance eventually ends with the pair falling madly in love. However, as a consequence of their engagement, Michael quits his job in order to start a new life with Holly in Colorado.
The White Lotus' Connie Britton Weighs In On The Theory That Abby And Nicole Are Sisters
Ever since Laura Dern appeared as the fiery wronged wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) in "The White Lotus" Season 2, the Internet has been awash with rumors about her current — and future — role in the anthology series. Though she only lent her voice to the show and never filmed a scene in person, she ultimately performed her role of Abby with such gusto that fans began begging for more. Even later, when Abby and Dom seemed to be on the mend, "White Lotus" fans still didn't believe that Dern was done with the franchise. They clamored for her to pop up in Season 3. After all, it wouldn't be the first time a character had recurred on the show.
