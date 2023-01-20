Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn takes first SEC win of the season in OT against Ole Miss
In a hard-fought overtime victory, Auburn women’s basketball took it’s first SEC win at home against Ole Miss, breaking a six game losing streak. It was a tight game, but this time Auburn prevailed over a Rebel team that won 79-47 the first time the two teams met this season.
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers return to Neville Arena in attempt to pick up first SEC victory
Auburn makes its return to Neville Arena with the hopes of rebounding from their six-game SEC losing streak. The Tigers face the Ole Miss Lady Rebels on Sunday, trying to pick up a win before hitting the road again. The Tigers are meeting the Rebels for the second time this...
Auburn Plainsman
Broome's season-best game leads Auburn to victory at South Carolina
On the road for the third time in its last four games, No. 16 Auburn used a strong first half to take command over South Carolina, staving off a second-half rally attempt by the Gamecocks in an 81-66 win. “We, obviously, respected our opponent,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “Played...
Auburn Plainsman
Gymnastics soars to victory against Arkansas in home opener
Gymnastics returned to Neville Arena Friday night when the Tigers faced the Razorbacks. In front of a packed home crowd, No. 7 Auburn was able to beat No. 25 Arkansas 197.500-196.675. Sophomore Suni Lee won all but one individual event, which lead her to win the all around with a...
Commercial Dispatch
‘I’m cheering everybody’: Amid Columbus-New Hope rivalry, a rare neutral fan makes presence known
NEW HOPE — Jason McElveen cheered loudly when Columbus High School junior Dariyah Webb sank a 3-pointer from the right corner during the fourth quarter Friday at New Hope High School. McElveen shouted in celebration again seconds later when the Trojans’ Lailah Henderson answered the bucket with a layup....
Starkville Daily News
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Commercial Dispatch
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
WTOK-TV
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
wcbi.com
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
wcbi.com
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
