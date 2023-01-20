ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn takes first SEC win of the season in OT against Ole Miss

In a hard-fought overtime victory, Auburn women’s basketball took it’s first SEC win at home against Ole Miss, breaking a six game losing streak. It was a tight game, but this time Auburn prevailed over a Rebel team that won 79-47 the first time the two teams met this season.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Tigers return to Neville Arena in attempt to pick up first SEC victory

Auburn makes its return to Neville Arena with the hopes of rebounding from their six-game SEC losing streak. The Tigers face the Ole Miss Lady Rebels on Sunday, trying to pick up a win before hitting the road again. The Tigers are meeting the Rebels for the second time this...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Broome's season-best game leads Auburn to victory at South Carolina

On the road for the third time in its last four games, No. 16 Auburn used a strong first half to take command over South Carolina, staving off a second-half rally attempt by the Gamecocks in an 81-66 win. “We, obviously, respected our opponent,” said head coach Bruce Pearl. “Played...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Gymnastics soars to victory against Arkansas in home opener

Gymnastics returned to Neville Arena Friday night when the Tigers faced the Razorbacks. In front of a packed home crowd, No. 7 Auburn was able to beat No. 25 Arkansas 197.500-196.675. Sophomore Suni Lee won all but one individual event, which lead her to win the all around with a...
AUBURN, AL
Starkville Daily News

Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ

The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?

On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy