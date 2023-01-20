ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury.

The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home for a gunshot complaint.

The victim died shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Bessette said.

An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD detectives at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

the master gamer Smalls
3d ago

Come on ppl get them licenses game up and be aware of surrounding these criminals put so much time into doing the crime u have to be just has motivated to look out for anybody or ppl who look suspicious ain't nothing wrong with making sure and Makin sure u make it to your love ones cuz ppl r now playing God and that can't happen like that these criminals need to understand the pain they cause interfering somebody life for your personal needs but min the roles are reverse they want to b innocent specially if your the person committing crime what u do will come bk its called karma and she's real may hit u the worst way

cantwealljust get along
1d ago

So sad, this literally was a good man that lost his life for whatever reason 🥲i mean truly a good/ quiet young man I meant him awhile ago when he fixed my car a few times he was so respectful & quiet and really honest with and fair with his prices. So very, very sad.

