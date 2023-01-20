Read full article on original website
Related
Health Care — FDA panel to look into annual COVID vaccine shots
The FDA’s vaccine committee is set to consider a recommendation for an annual COVID-19 immunization plan, similar to the one employed for flu shots. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: President Biden issues a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where we’re following the latest moves…
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
MedicalXpress
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
MedicalXpress
Private patients receive treatment for heart conditions more often than those with basic health insurance, says study
Patients in Switzerland with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the University of Basel and the Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. The paper is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
Inpatient blood draws are often performed during sleep hours, patient-care study finds
The sleep of hospitalized patients may be often interrupted due to non-urgent blood draws, a new Yale study has found. In an analysis of more than 5 million non-urgent blood draws collected at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) from 2016 to 2019, a team of researchers found that a high proportion of them occurred during a three-hour window in the early morning.
MedicalXpress
More patients may benefit from surgery for pulmonary embolism
A new American Heart Association scientific statement suggests surgery be considered for more people with high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). The statement, published today in the American Heart Association's flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, also calls for data quality registries for high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism and increased research to gain a better understanding of the disease process and effective treatments. The statement will be presented at 7:45 am PST today, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the 59th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons in San Diego.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop tool that reduces errors in stem cell transplant reporting
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a custom-built application to automate determination of engraftment, a key outcome after hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The application supersedes a tedious manual process and at the same time substantially improves accuracy of reported hematopoietic cell transplant engraftments. The success of...
MedicalXpress
First-degree relatives have high perceived risk for rheumatoid arthritis
First-degree relatives (FDRs) of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a high perceived risk for developing RA, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in RMD Open. Sarah Bunnewell, from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues defined variables associated with perceived risk for...
MedicalXpress
Epilepsy register helps deliver healthy babies, huge savings, study finds
An Australian register set up to help pregnant women with epilepsy has helped dramatically reduce the number of stillbirths and birth defects such as spina bifida, and the resulting costs to the community, a new Monash University reveals. The paper, published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology, analyzed the economic benefits...
MedicalXpress
Insufficient good quality sleep during teenage years may heighten subsequent MS risk, suggests study
Insufficient and disturbed sleep during the teenage years may heighten the subsequent risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), suggests a case-control study published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Clocking up enough hours of restorative sleep while young may help to ward off the condition, suggest the researchers.
MedicalXpress
Updated guideline recommends CBT or second-generation antidepressants for adults with major depressive disorder
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments of adults in the acute phase of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the updated clinical guideline, ACP recommends the use of either cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or second-generation antidepressants (SGAs) as initial treatment in adults with moderate to severe MDD, and suggests the combination of both, as an alternate initial treatment option. The guideline and supporting evidence reviews are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement
Preventing weight gain from early adulthood could reduce knee replacements in Australian adults by almost 30% and save the health system $373 million per year, new research has found. The Monash University-led study found preventing weight gain from young adulthood to late midlife to reduce overweight/obesity could significantly reduce the...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
Many at-risk coastal nursing homes are underprepared for hurricanes, study finds
One in 10 nursing homes in U.S. coastal regions is at risk of exposure to severe hurricane-related flooding. But while nursing home residents are disproportionately more susceptible than the general population to injury and death due to environmental disasters, a significant number of at-risk facilities may be inadequately prepared for hurricane-related inundation in certain coastal regions, a new Yale study finds.
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech, AI and clinical teams join to change the face of trial monitoring
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
MedicalXpress
How the 'tripledemic' is restricting cold and flu medicine supplies—and what to do if you're affected
This winter has been one of the worst on record for the NHS. Ambulance and A&E waiting times are at all-time highs, and many are struggling to access emergency treatment. Patients are now reporting difficulties accessing certain over-the-counter medicines used to treat colds and flu from pharmacies and high-street outlets. While medicine shortages have been a common phenomenon in previous years, they have often been the result of supply chain issues due to global events, such as the pandemic or the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But these aren't the same reasons people are reporting when experiencing shortages of non-prescription, over-the-counter products.
MedicalXpress
Team publishes new study on murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
A new research perspective titled "A murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL)" has been published in Oncoscience. In this research perspective, researchers Vijay Negi and Peter D. Aplan from the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute discuss early/immature T cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL). EITP ALL represents a subset of human leukemias distinct from other T-ALL, and associated with poor prognosis. Clinical studies have identified chromosomal translocations involving the NUP98 gene and point mutations of IDH genes as recurrent mutations in patients with EITP-ALL.
MedicalXpress
New digital health tool assists pharmacists with minor ailment prescribing
As of January 1, 2023, the pharmacists' scope of practice has expanded across Ontario with the ability for pharmacists to assess and autonomously prescribe medications for 13 minor ailments. While new to Ontario, this process is not a novelty, as pharmacists in other countries and Canadian provinces have been improving...
Comments / 0