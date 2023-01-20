Read full article on original website
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
Bengals vs. Bills expert picks: Odds, spread, total, player props, TV channel, streaming for 2023 NFL playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will duke it out later today at Highmark Stadium with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. This is a matchup between two of the conference's juggernauts that each boast high-powered offenses, headlined by some of the NFL's top quarterback talents in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
Sean Payton interviews: No second interview with Broncos scheduled yet, Panthers reportedly making strong push
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former New Orleans Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023, and clubs are starting to line up for his services. The leader in the clubhouse appears to be the Denver Broncos, although CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that no second interview has been scheduled with Payton just yet and that they have not zeroed in on anyone at this time.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round and will require offseason surgery on the former injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of the contest...
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
Cowboys at 49ers score, takeaways: San Francisco does just enough to continue Dallas' title game drought
49ers force two Dak Prescott interceptions, make enough plays offensively to advance to third NFC Championship Game in four years. It was an ugly, back-and-forth struggle for all 60 minutes -- lacking in the beauty that comprised the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff showdowns of the 80's and 90's that had Joe Montana, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Jerry Rice on one side and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin on the other -- and as expected, the 49ers did what they have done in each of their previous divisional round showdowns: done what they needed to do to advance to the NFC Championship Game, this time winning by a 19-12 score.
Overreactions, reality checks for NFL divisional round: Bengals save NFL? Cowboys move on from Dak Prescott?
An exciting weekend of divisional playoff football has come to a close, with the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The NFL has the two best teams in...
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win
Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Raiders trade up for quarterbacks, Colts stay put and land QB at No. 4
By the time of the actual NFL Draft in late April, there's a chance we'll end up hitting every permutation of the likely trade-up-for-a-QB scenario. In our previous mock draft, we had the Colts moving up to the top spot. This time around, it's the Texans who go from No. 2 to No. 1 for Bryce Young.
College basketball rankings: Purdue takes No. 1, Tennessee, Kansas State move into top five in Coaches Poll
Purdue made it a clean sweep of the new college basketball rankings on Monday, when the Boilermakers came in at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after also claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25. Their return to No. 1 came as Houston dropped two spots to No. 3 following a stunning 56-55 home loss to Temple on Sunday.
