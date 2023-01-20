‘Utterly failed’: Parents of SCASD girls not satisfied with attempt to comply with Title IX

The State College Area School District recently announced it will start a second middle school hockey team, but parents who sued the district say the effort falls far short of complying with a federal judge’s order and Title IX.

In a Thursday letter as a “counter-status report” to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, attorney Aaron Brooks said the district has wasted time establishing the team to the detriment of the would-be players. Brooks filed a lawsuit in August on behalf of his daughter and two other middle school girls.

The district sent a status report to Brann on Friday, detailing the start of the team and the progress since the Dec. 1 court order that found SCASD violated Title IX and must ensure girls are included on a club ice hockey team, even if that means creating a second team.

A meeting for interested students and parents was held Tuesday, where parents were presented with an information packet that left many questions unanswered. The district did not have answers for who would coach, if games would be held, how many spots are on the roster, when tryouts would be or if costs would be prorated, Brooks wrote.

“SCASD has utterly failed these girls once again and done so with disdain for the rights of the Plaintiff girls,” Brooks said.

In an email Friday, SCASD spokesperson Chris Rosenblum restated the district’s commitment to equity and inclusion for student sports and outlined the steps taken since December.

“This is a complex matter with many moving parts, but we can assure our community we are doing everything possible to move through this process,” he said.

The three students and their parents filed the lawsuit against the district in August after the roster for the team was announced in April with 19 boys and no girls chosen for the co-ed non-checking club team. The parents of the girls petitioned the district to create a second team but were repeatedly denied by the district and parent-run booster club.

During Tuesday’s meeting, parents took issue with the new team starting with only four weeks left in the season, inconvenient practice time, and lack of district’s preparation.

Due to limited availability at Pegula Ice Rink, the second team’s practice is at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesdays, while the boy’s team practices at 6:30 p.m. Plaintiffs suggested splitting time during the 6:30 p.m. practice or teams alternating between morning and evening practices — the district did not respond, according to Brooks’ letter.

“While SCASD may have decided on some long-term goals that it wishes to achieve, it has made it clear that SCASD does not believe it has any obligation to ensure the Plaintiff girls ever play a single second of hockey,” Brooks wrote.

Rosenblum cautioned that a team may not be possible due to lack of student interest. After the initial announcement, the district had 17 students interested but following the information meeting, they have only 11 students and no goalie. The district will send out additional promotions to invite students to try out for the team.

“Given these numbers so far, we have reservations whether we’ll be able to field a full team. However, despite this, we are committed to holding tryouts,” Rosenblum said.

Tryouts for the second team will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a time that coincides with State College Youth Ice Hockey Association practice, leaving some students to choose between their private team or the new school team.

Linnet Brooks, who is Aaron Brooks’ wife, said the district’s response has been disappointing and the information session left her with more questions than answers.

“As a parent who is involved in this lawsuit, it was very disheartening to have read the judge’s order which said essentially ... do what you can to get the girls on the ice,” Linnet Brooks said.

Linnet Brooks said that her daughter felt hopeful after the injunction but is upset she still has not been able to play hockey for the school she loves. She said the families of the girls have been trying to make this a teachable moment, but the frustration is mounting.

“The best outcome as of now is for us to get the girls out on the ice,” she said. “What it’ll take to make that happen? I’m not sure.”

In last week’s status report, SCASD’s attorney Christopher Conrad wrote that in addition to the creation of the club, the district will be conducting a Title IX audit of its PIAA programs and drafting a club sport policy that will be presented at the district’s Jan 23 board meeting.

“SCASD has demonstrated its compliance and support for the creation of a second Middle School ice hockey team, and will continue to take meaningful steps, within its capacity, in order to facilitate such,” he wrote.