Flint, MI

Bill Nelson
2d ago

I attended the Genesee County water board meetings prior to and after the then governor ORDERED the flint water department to use the river water.He... IS RESPONSIBLE!!!

W John Bohdan
1d ago

The water crisis started decades ago when the democratic controlled Flint city council and mayor decided not to improve the infrastructure. The city manager, a state appointee, ordered the switch. And if the people at water treatment had done their jobs, nothing bad would have happened. ( By the way, the law that allows the state to appoint a city manager was signed into law by a democratic party governor ) The crisis continues because the city council fired the business that was doing the pipe replacement, which was on schedule and had a 90+% accuracy as to which pipes were bad and replaced it with one owned by a family member of a council member, and would go on and "fix" the pipes at council member homes which didn't need to be replaced.

12freemind
2d ago

Pure politics. State Supreme Court already ruled the process was unconstitutional and an appeals court already refused an appeal on all other charges because of that ruling. AJ needs to be censored for ignoring the high court ruling.

