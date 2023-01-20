Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
