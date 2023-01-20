ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

NEW for 1/24: On blessings, Fair Tax and more

ATLANTA HISTORY: The Kimball House was the name of two historical hotels in Atlanta. Both were constructed on an entire city block at the south-southeast corner of Five Points, bounded by Whitehall Street (now part of Peachtree Street), Decatur Street, Pryor Street, and Wall Street, a block now occupied by a multi-story parking garage. The architect for the Kimball House and many other projects in early Atlanta was William H. Parkins. See more details of Parkins’ career at Georgia Tidbit below. The completed six-story building was built of brick and painted yellow with brown trim. It had a four-story open-air lobby filled with plants, flowers, and a 12-foot-diameter fountain. The house also boasted gas-light chandeliers, a central heating plant, a laundry, billiard hall, and 500 hotel rooms. It also had 16 stores. It was the first building in Atlanta to have elevators and central heating. (From Wikipedia.)
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops

A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Atlanta Drivers Fed Up with Airport Mishaps Would Rather Drive

Driving vs Delays: The average Georgia traveler would opt to drive for 5 hours rather than take a one-hour flight. Recent travelers rate their frustrations at 8/10. Over half would be prepared to pay a premium for flight tickets if it would guarantee there would be no delays. Interactive map...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall

There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
BOGART, GA
appenmedia.com

Cost for Wills Park facility climbs by 23 percent

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously to approve a change order that will raise the cost of constructing the new Wills Park maintenance facility by 23 percent over its originally approved contract. The building was part of a list of projects listed for funding in a...
ALPHARETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County parents struggle with illnesses, shortages

Children have seen increased rates of respiratory disease this winter, leading to more pediatrician visits.Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) Parents in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia who have been dealing with a series of shortages on top of a difficult viral season are hoping for some relief. Families with young kids have had trouble finding everything from formula to medications this year while dealing with long wait times at local medical offices, but some are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

