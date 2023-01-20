For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.

NORRIDGE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO