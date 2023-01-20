Read full article on original website
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern study links intergenerational swimming abilities and lack of resources for minority groups
Feinberg professor of pediatrics Dr. Michelle Macy saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divisions on the pool deck. She saw the pattern again as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color disproportionately experienced drowning incidents.
Major Illinois City Dubbed One Of The Biggest Homicide Rate Problems In America
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Lunar New Year celebration promotes Asian cultures and traditions
The Main-Dempster Mile came alive with the sound of drums, cymbals and cheers as hundreds of Evanston residents gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Main-Dempster Mile, Kitchen Table Stories Project, Kids Create Change and Evanston Pride co-hosted the celebration. This is the second year these groups have hosted a Lunar New Year celebration together.
wjol.com
One Less Theatre Choice In Bolingbrook
File photo (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) One of two theatres in Bolingbrook is closing. Regal Cinemas along Boughton Road near Weber is closing, as part of the business’ parent company Cineworld filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. The only theatre left in Bolingbrook is Star Cinema Grill at the Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook, which replaced IPIC theatre.
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Daily Northwestern
Winter spread of COVID-19, RSV and flu hit Evanston and surrounding communities
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are heavily impacting Evanston medical systems this winter. COVID-19 hospitalizations at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital approximately doubled in the months leading up to Jan. 10, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Ernest Wang. “Our ability to take care of...
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois
For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63
After an eight-day layoff, Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned to the court in an emphatic way, outlasting Wisconsin, (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) in an intense defensive battle, 66-63 snapping its two-game losing streak. Both teams started slow offensively, aggregating fifteen points within the first five minutes. Consecutive jumpers by...
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?
Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
