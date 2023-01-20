Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George
Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
WTAP
Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl
Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WTAP
Scoreboard: January 20, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert
Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
WTAP
Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
WTAP
Obituary: Halfhill, Dale Eugene
Dale Eugene Halfhill, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 20, 2023. He was born July 2, 1963, a son of the late Donald P. And Edith E. Murphy Halfhill. Dale was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a mechanic for General Motors. His hobbies included motorcycles.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing. Barbara is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou
Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV. She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene
Paul Eugene Kerns, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Belpre, OH. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sandyville, WV. A son of the late Wade Hampton Kerns and Faust Josphine Casto Kerns. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and served...
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
‘Marshall University 75 Memorial Day’ bill unanimously passed through House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2412 designating November 14 as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day” in honor of the 75 individuals lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash has passed through the WV House. HB2412, which has been communicated to the Senate upon passing through...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn
Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and...
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
WTAP
Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney
Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.
wchstv.com
Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
Comments / 0