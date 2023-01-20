ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George

Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl

Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert

Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Halfhill, Dale Eugene

Dale Eugene Halfhill, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 20, 2023. He was born July 2, 1963, a son of the late Donald P. And Edith E. Murphy Halfhill. Dale was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a mechanic for General Motors. His hobbies included motorcycles.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing. Barbara is survived...
BEVERLY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV. She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children. She...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene

Paul Eugene Kerns, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Belpre, OH. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sandyville, WV. A son of the late Wade Hampton Kerns and Faust Josphine Casto Kerns. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and served...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn

Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney

Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy