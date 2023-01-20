ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTN

These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
moneytalksnews.com

How to Beat High Food Costs at ‘Salvage’ Grocery Stores

Ever seen a “scratch-and-dent” sale at an appliance store? You can save big bucks by buying a fridge with a little cosmetic damage. The same concept holds true for “salvage” grocery stores, sometimes also referred to as closeout grocers. With names like Grocery Outlet and Stretch-a-Buck,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Products hit worst by food price inflation in last three months as basic groceries soar by 30%

The price of basic groceries has been sent soaring by an “astonishing” 30 per cent as a result of spiralling inflation, figures show.While overall food and drink inflation went up 15 per cent year-on-year in December across eight major supermarkets, certain products such as butter, milk and cheese rose to almost double that in certain stores.According to tracking by watchdog Which?, milk was 26.3 per cent more expensive than the previous year, while cheese (22.32 per cent), bakery items (19.5 per cent), water (18.6 per cent) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5 per cent) also saw higher-than-average price...
PYMNTS

Amazon, Walmart Face Retail Industry Slump and Stalled Grocery

A week of soft holiday season sales data combined with fresh cautious commentary from competitors could spark a strategic shift among the top-two retailers this year, as household spending and habits aren’t responding to the same old tricks as they once did. Not only did the all-important December retail...
Vice

Dollar Stores Are the ‘Fastest-Growing’ Food Retailers In US, Study Finds

Most Americans are struggling to find cheaply-priced eggs and other groceries, but their options for where to buy them have also been shrinking over the years. A study published on Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health looked at data from 50,000 households collected between 2008-2020, looking at trends in household food purchases by type of store. What they found is that a smaller share of food purchases are being done at grocery stores, and a growing amount of food is bought at dollar stores, as well as larger shopping centers and department stores.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy