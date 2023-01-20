The price of basic groceries has been sent soaring by an “astonishing” 30 per cent as a result of spiralling inflation, figures show.While overall food and drink inflation went up 15 per cent year-on-year in December across eight major supermarkets, certain products such as butter, milk and cheese rose to almost double that in certain stores.According to tracking by watchdog Which?, milk was 26.3 per cent more expensive than the previous year, while cheese (22.32 per cent), bakery items (19.5 per cent), water (18.6 per cent) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5 per cent) also saw higher-than-average price...

5 DAYS AGO