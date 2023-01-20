Read full article on original website
Healthline
Is Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) a Type of Neurodiversity?
By sociologist Judy Singer. The term helps express that neurodivergent people are simply unique from the “neurotypical” majority, with their own sets of strengths and abilities. In other words, there’s nothing “wrong” with them. As an autistic person herself, Singer hoped to change the way...
Adolescent chimpanzees might be less impulsive than human teens
Human teenagers aren’t exactly known for their restraint. An incompletely developed region of the brain called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), which acts a bit like a parking break, can make adolescents more likely to engage in risky behaviors including reckless driving, substance abuse, and risky sexual behavior. It turns out, the same can be said for adolescent chimpanzees, except reckless behaviors for them may look more like increased aggression.
Experts Reveal That No amount of alcohol consumption is safe - damaging effects on health, relationships and well-being
Alcohol is a widely consumed substance in many cultures around the world, often associated with celebrations and social gatherings. However, despite its widespread use, it is important to understand that no amount of alcohol consumption is safe.
Medical News Today
Gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression, anxiety for trans and non-binary youth
Depression and anxiety often affect transgender and nonbinary youth, a group that also experiences higher rates of suicidal thoughts and suicides. A large new study affirms that gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces this depression and anxiety. Such therapy also helps individuals align their physical characteristics with their gender identity, helping them...
Inclusive public signs boost teens’ attitudes about trans people, study says. Here’s how
A new study from Washington State University showed more inclusive signs had a pretty big impact on teens’ outlook on gender.
scitechdaily.com
Good News for Aging Adults: Daily Stress Decreases With Age
Daily stress can have negative effects on an individual’s health, both physically and emotionally. However, recent research led by David Almeida, a professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, shows that as people age, the number and intensity of daily stressors decrease. These findings were published in the journal Developmental Psychology, highlighting that there is some positive news in regard to daily stress and aging.
Phys.org
Using virtual reality to help disability support workers empathize
A La Trobe University pilot study has found that using virtual reality (VR) technology to immerse disability support workers in an experience of the daily life of their clients helps to build empathy. The researchers used a custom-built virtual reality program, IMercyVE, to enable a disability worker to have a...
Harvard Health
Study finds ‘startling’ inequities in end-of-life opioid treatment
Older Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of life, according to a study led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study, the largest to examine disparities in opioid access among...
hubpages.com
The Invisible Men: Examining the Impact of Gender Inequality on Men's Health and Well-being
Gender inequality is a complex issue affecting men and women in various ways. While many commonly perceive that women are disproportionately affected by gender inequality, it is essential to recognize that men also face societal expectations and stereotypes that limit their opportunities and experiences. This article will delve deeper into...
Hormonal Therapies Are Boosting the Mental Health of Trans Youth
Transgender youth are at higher risk of mental health issues, substance abuse and suicide. This new study found hormonal therapy dampened anxiety and depression for many trans teens. It also boosted life satisfaction. Homonal therapies alone are not a panacea for all the emotional struggles that transgender youth may face.
MedicalXpress
Close relationships with parents promote healthier brain development in teens at risk for alcohol use disorder
For teens at elevated risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD), close relationships with parents can mitigate their genetic and environmental vulnerability, a new study suggests. The offspring of people with AUD are four times more likely than others to develop the disorder. Increasing evidence suggests that this heritable risk may be either amplified or mitigated by the quality of parenting.
Upworthy
Study suggests that walking in nature can reduce 'negative feelings' and improve mental health
Being amidst nature ensures good health and high spirits. A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders discovered that, when compared to urban environments, a walk in nature reduced negative emotional impact in people suffering from Major Depressive Disorder, according to My Modern Met. The study mentions, "While walking in nature has been shown to improve effect in adults from the community to a greater extent than walking in urban settings, it is unknown whether such benefits apply to individuals suffering from depression."
Online racial harassment leads to lower academic confidence for Black and Hispanic students
Depression and anxiety often follow when teenagers see or experience racial hostilities online.
MedicalXpress
Study provides first evidence that mindfulness can help adolescents overcome traumas
In 2021 alone, it is estimated that one billion children around the world experienced some kind of violence or neglect, ranging from sexual to physical or emotional abuse. Such experiences during childhood represent a significant risk to children's physical and mental health and shorten their life expectancy. In this regard,...
What Is the Difference Between Physical Dependence and Addiction
Is a substance use disorder (SUD) considered a physical dependency or an addiction? Actually, the answer is a SUD could be either or both. The terms, “dependence” and “addiction” are often used interchangeably, mostly because people simply aren’t aware of the differences between the two words. So, let’s see if we can clear up some of the confusion.
psychreg.org
Travelling to Support Recovery from Substance Abuse
Travel can be a powerful tool for recovery from substance abuse. It can provide an escape from familiar triggers and environments and a chance to explore new experiences and perspectives that may help people rebuild their lives. By being immersed in different cultures, landscapes, and activities, travellers can gain an understanding of themselves and the world around them. This can lead to increased self-awareness, improved mental health, and better overall well-being.
KEYT
Bullying at school: What parents can do to help victims and stop bullies
There’s a crisis of bullying in US schools, and the solution is learning what to do before it happens. One in 5 students report being bullied, according to data from the National Center for Educational Statistics. The US government website StopBullying.gov defines bullying behavior as an imbalance of power between perpetrator and victim, and repeated (or potential for repeated) incidents.
Phys.org
Work ability is influenced by physical fitness, social life and cognitive functions: Study
Due to demographic change, it is becoming increasingly important to maintain the working capacity of aging workforces. In a recent study, researchers from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environments and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) therefore investigated the relationship between changing lifestyle factors, cognitive functions and their influence on work ability. The results show that the ability to work is influenced by various factors in the course of working life.
wpgxfox28.com
The Link Between Emotional Trauma and Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
