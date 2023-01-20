ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
C. Heslop

Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona to auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes

PHOENIX – An Arizona state agency will auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes, with online-only bidding to begin next week. The Arizona Department of Revenue said Friday the content of the boxes up for grabs to the public will include jewelry, gold coins, currency and collectibles that have gone unclaimed by owners for years.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Cigna Drops Fry’s Pharmacies, No Longer In-Network Insurance Coverage For Customers

If you hold Cigna as your health insurance, Fry’s pharmacies are now considered out of network. Grocery retailer Kroger Co, which is the parent company of Fry’s, has terminated their partnership with Cigna due to an “unsustainable” pricing model. It comes down to health care providers wanting to increase their revenue, while insurance companies are looking for ways to pay less.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizona Game and Fish Department releases Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy (AWCS), a major update to the official State Wildlife Action Plan that will serve as the Department’s roadmap for wildlife conservation over the next decade. The 10-year strategic plan prioritizes conservation of the state’s “species of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy