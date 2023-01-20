Read full article on original website
Arizona pauses lottery sales after update crashes system
Arizona Lottery officials have halted all ticket sales and prize redemptions after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash. The post Arizona pauses lottery sales after update crashes system appeared first on KYMA.
Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Store Closures
As economic conditions continue to impact both businesses and the general public, several organizations have had to resort to drastic measures in order to cut costs and try and stay afloat, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced yet another round of store closures.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens
Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who Is the Richest Person In Arizona?
Ernest Garcia II is a billionaire businessman from Arizona who has made his fortune in the automotive industry. Garcia is the founder and CEO of DriveTime Automotive Group, the largest used car dealership chain in the United States.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 20-22
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it will continue using a mass surveillance program, firefighters extinguished a restaurant fire in Phoenix on Friday and two people allegedly tied to homicides on New Year’s Day were arrested. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
KTAR.com
Arizona to auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes
PHOENIX – An Arizona state agency will auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes, with online-only bidding to begin next week. The Arizona Department of Revenue said Friday the content of the boxes up for grabs to the public will include jewelry, gold coins, currency and collectibles that have gone unclaimed by owners for years.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Cigna Drops Fry’s Pharmacies, No Longer In-Network Insurance Coverage For Customers
If you hold Cigna as your health insurance, Fry’s pharmacies are now considered out of network. Grocery retailer Kroger Co, which is the parent company of Fry’s, has terminated their partnership with Cigna due to an “unsustainable” pricing model. It comes down to health care providers wanting to increase their revenue, while insurance companies are looking for ways to pay less.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Game and Fish Department releases Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy (AWCS), a major update to the official State Wildlife Action Plan that will serve as the Department’s roadmap for wildlife conservation over the next decade. The 10-year strategic plan prioritizes conservation of the state’s “species of...
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
AZFamily
Grab a jacket! Lows will be near freezing in the Valley this upcoming week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab multiple layers! it is cold this Sunday morning across Arizona. Temperatures in the valley reached the upper 30s. This afternoon will be mostly sunny for the valley ahead of another cold system that will enter the state late Sunday into Monday. This system will...
fox10phoenix.com
Focus Comic: The special meaning behind the Arizona-based comic book company
The next time you buy a comic, there's a chance it was made in Arizona. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has this story on Focus Comic and why they're offering free workshops to anyone with autism or special needs.
Add This Arizona Haunted Small Town to Your Travel Bucket List
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
