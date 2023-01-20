ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

constructiondive.com

2023 construction outlook roundup: Proceed with caution

U.S. contractors have a lot on their minds as they look to the year ahead. Snarled supply chains and rising inflation could bring higher costs and lower profits in 2023. Workforce shortages, which make projects take longer and cost more, look set to worsen in 2023. As the specter of...
constructiondive.com

GM to invest nearly $1B in four manufacturing sites

General Motors will invest $918 million in four manufacturing sites to prepare them to produce the next generation of a gas-powered engine, as well as to support EV production, the automaker announced on Friday. The bulk of the money, $854 million, will be used to prepare machinery and operations to...
