What's the largest desert in the world?
The largest hot desert and cold desert in the world are anything but boring and barren.
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
About 500 emperor penguins live at the colony, scientists said.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
studyfinds.org
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World
Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.
maritime-executive.com
Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea
Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
travelyourway.net
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists Just Identified A New Species Of Giant Tortoise That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago
Scientists discovered the new species while studying the lineage of giant tortoises on Madagascar. Once upon a time, Madagascar was a hub for giant tortoises. Many species of these massive reptiles roamed the land, but in the modern world only a few of them remain. In tracing the origins and lineage of these modern tortoise species, researchers made a remarkable new discovery: a previously unknown extinct species of tortoise.
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Sighting in South Queensland Shuts Down Major Tourist Destination After 3-Meter Reptilian Shows Up During Kayaking Tour
A crocodile sighting in South Queensland has raised an alert across the region, it was reported on Wednesday, January 18. Holidaymakers were terrified after seeing a 3-meter saltwater crocodile in the waters off North Stradbroke Island. There were no casualties from the incident. Local authorities consider the spot of the...
Discovery in India reveals intimate details about lives of some of the largest dinosaurs
This week, learn about dinosaur parenting styles, ponder the meaning of the earliest known runestone, marvel at a monotreme, welcome a tiny new snake species, and more.
Phys.org
'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests
Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...
