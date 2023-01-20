ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
The Independent

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
studyfinds.org

Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean

CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
maritime-executive.com

Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea

Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
travelyourway.net

Where is the largest desert on the planet?

The Antarctic Desert is the largest cold desert in the world. The desert receives an average of 8 inches (200 mm) of rain annually. Deserts on Earth come in all shapes and sizes, from arid sands to giant icebergs. But where is the largest desert on the planet and how do creatures survive in these harsh terrains?
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Identified A New Species Of Giant Tortoise That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago

Scientists discovered the new species while studying the lineage of giant tortoises on Madagascar. Once upon a time, Madagascar was a hub for giant tortoises. Many species of these massive reptiles roamed the land, but in the modern world only a few of them remain. In tracing the origins and lineage of these modern tortoise species, researchers made a remarkable new discovery: a previously unknown extinct species of tortoise.
Good News Network

Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People

In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
Phys.org

'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests

Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...

