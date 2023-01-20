ANN ARBOR, MI -- A fire that burned one building and closed two businesses started in a restaurant kitchen, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched early Friday morning, Jan. 20, to the fire at a single-story commercial building the in the 300 block of Maynard Street. The fire impacted Vape City, 326 Maynard St.; and Madras Masala Restaurant, 328 Maynard St., which shared the building that was torn down as a result of the fire.

