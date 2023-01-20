ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, Ann Arbor fire officials say

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A fire that burned one building and closed two businesses started in a restaurant kitchen, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched early Friday morning, Jan. 20, to the fire at a single-story commercial building the in the 300 block of Maynard Street. The fire impacted Vape City, 326 Maynard St.; and Madras Masala Restaurant, 328 Maynard St., which shared the building that was torn down as a result of the fire.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon

An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
SOUTH LYON, MI
MLive

Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

