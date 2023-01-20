Read full article on original website
See street, sidewalk construction projects Ann Arbor has planned this year
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is making plans for a number of street and sidewalk projects in 2023, including more improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. The city also is trying to get state approval for crosswalk improvements on the busy Jackson Avenue corridor where a driver hit a pedestrian recently.
Should Ann Arbor redevelop its river corridor? Group sees promise in 5 oxbows
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Huron River in Ann Arbor is mostly known for its natural areas, parks and trails that wind along it, but what if there also were thousands of housing units in new developments with ground-floor retail spaces?. That’s an idea being pitched by the Equitable...
Development on farmland near Saline would have feel of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side, planner says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A plot of farmland across from Walmart just outside Saline could one day be a bustling neighborhood with space for a café, shops and a community garden. That’s if an initial vision developers pitched to planning officials in Pittsfield Township on Thursday, Jan. 19, comes...
Ann Arbor’s net-zero fire station project could cost over $10M, chief says
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to build the city’s first all-electric, solar-powered fire station in keeping with carbon-neutrality goals is taking another step forward. The city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to forward to City Council the Ann Arbor Fire Department’s plan for a...
Restaurant opening at former Chela’s in Ann Arbor delayed to spring
ANN ARBOR, MI --A Mediterranean restaurant originally slated to open in Ann Arbor in 2022 has been pushed back to spring of this year. Spiedo, named after the Italian word for a roasting spit, is a Mediterranean concept featuring rotisserie meats and vegetables. The restaurant will open at 307 S. Fifth Ave, the former Chela’s Restaurant and Taqueria space.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 22
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Corby Energy...
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, Ann Arbor fire officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A fire that burned one building and closed two businesses started in a restaurant kitchen, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched early Friday morning, Jan. 20, to the fire at a single-story commercial building the in the 300 block of Maynard Street. The fire impacted Vape City, 326 Maynard St.; and Madras Masala Restaurant, 328 Maynard St., which shared the building that was torn down as a result of the fire.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
Michigan State Police recover stolen dog in Lansing, return it to owners miles away
LANSING, MI -- A dog that was stolen from their family home in Potterville was reunited with his family after Michigan State Police recovered him several miles away. According to WLNS-6, the dog was returned after troopers were able to identify a suspect in the theft and located the dog in Lansing.
whmi.com
Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon
An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Man arrested on parole violation after trying to hide in hole he cut into trailer floor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A parole violation arrest prompted sections of W. Parnall Road to close for around five hours Saturday. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., Jan. 21 to a trailer on W. Parnall Road near Rives Junction Road in Blackman Township. The department obtained a warrant to find a 25-year-old man who was absconding from his parole, police said.
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Driver killed in crash after hitting multiple cars in Detroit, vehicle catches fire
DETROIT -- Police are investigating a crash Monday morning that left one man dead. According to WDIV-Detroit, police were called to the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street shortly before 9 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash. A man driving an SUV reportedly crashed into multiple cars...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
