Des Moines Christian was too much for both Pleasantville basketball Squads on Friday night as the Trojans lost by similar scores. The girls fell 54-29, while the boys had one more point in a 54-30 loss both heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. The girls had a nightmare start trailing 11-0 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to 17-11 with 4:00 remaining, but the Lions used a 6-2 run to end the half with a ten point lead. The Trojans had one more run in them and got the lead down to five with about 5:00 remaining in the 3rd quarter but another 8-3 run did them in and DMC built a lead that would eventually balloon to 29. Trojans Coach Jeff Cook told KNIA Sports he was happy with how his girls fought, but Des Moines Christian had an answer.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO