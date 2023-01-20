Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
2 students killed, one teacher injured in school shooting in Iowa,Accused arrestedSikaraDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
kniakrls.com
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Oskaloosa
The Pella Christian Bowling teams traveled to Oskaloosa Saturday afternoon and despite a solid effort, were swept in the meet. The Eagles boys team fell to the Indians 2925-2176, while the P.C. girls dropped their match 2081-1946. The Pella Christian boys were led in the meet Saturday by Evan DeJong...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Hosts Des Moines Christian Monday Night
The Pella Christian basketball teams welcome long-time rival Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader. After falling to 2-13 overall on the season with a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa Friday night, the Eagles girls basketball squad faces a difficult challenge Monday in a ranked Lions team. The Class 3A #6 ranked Des Moines Christian girls bounced back from a 24-point loss to Pella last Tuesday with a 25-point win over Pleasantville Friday night to improve to 12-3 on the winter.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Boys Bounced In The First Round Of BGC Play, Girls Host Lamoni
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad was ousted from the Bluegrass Conference Tournament in first round action on Saturday by Lamoni 53-47. The Sabers endured runs of 9-1, and a 7-0 run to take control. Twin Cedars responded in the 2nd half but could not make it all the way back. Kasey Clark scored 15 points to lead the Sabers. Twin Cedars will play Moulton-Udell at Seymour in a consolation game on Monday. Meanwhile the girls will host Lamoni on Monday in a quarterfinal game. The Sabers beat the Demons back on December 20th that stopped a ten year, 11 game losing streak.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Take Down Beavers at Conference Dual Meet
After winning its opener at the American Rivers Conference duals Saturday 44-3 against Buena Vista University, the Central College wrestling team dropped a pair of matches against ranked opponents. Central (5-4, 3-3 conference) was edged 25-23 by No. 23 University of Dubuque (4-5, 2-1 conference) and swept 44-0 by #3...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Roll Into Quarterfinals Of BGC Tournament
The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball Squad took care of business against Moulton-Udell in the 1st round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament with a 50-21 win over the Eagles. The Saints will advance to play Mormon Trail on Monday at Twin Cedars in the quarterfinals. Melcher-Dallas lost to Mormon Trail 59–53 on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6:00.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Squads Dig Hole Too Deep To Come Out Of Against DSM Christian
Des Moines Christian was too much for both Pleasantville basketball Squads on Friday night as the Trojans lost by similar scores. The girls fell 54-29, while the boys had one more point in a 54-30 loss both heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. The girls had a nightmare start trailing 11-0 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to 17-11 with 4:00 remaining, but the Lions used a 6-2 run to end the half with a ten point lead. The Trojans had one more run in them and got the lead down to five with about 5:00 remaining in the 3rd quarter but another 8-3 run did them in and DMC built a lead that would eventually balloon to 29. Trojans Coach Jeff Cook told KNIA Sports he was happy with how his girls fought, but Des Moines Christian had an answer.
kniakrls.com
Eagles Girls Basketball Falls to Oskaloosa, Boys Roll to Win Friday Night
The Pella Christian girls basketball team was unable to sustain their great start Friday night in a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa, while the boys team completed their season sweep of the Indians with a 54-37 victory, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. The Eagles girls squad grabbed the momentum...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
kniakrls.com
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
kniakrls.com
Panthers Flex Their Muscles Against Cancer And Chariton
On an emotional night where survivors were honored and the fight against Cancer was the theme, the Knoxville Basketball Squads won two games. The girls took care of Chariton 48-37 and the boys rolled the Chargers 82–57 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls held control for most of the game building a lead as high as 21 with styfulling defense that held the Chargers to 22 points through three quarters. While Chariton made a run to get the lead down to eight at one point, the Panthers were never threatened, posting the 11 point win. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Chariton and make the Chargers run to Knoxville’s speed.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Splits In Moravia, Saints Now Look To BGC Tournament
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads split against Moravia on Friday. The girls won 55-48 over the MoHawks. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports they took care of the ball better than in recent games. Addi Wadle scored 25 points while Gabby Overgaard scored 15 points, had ten rebounds and blocked three shots. Goff added Maddison DeJong played well off the bench to provide a spark. The boys played the top team in the Bluegrass Conference and fell 63-37. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports the 1st quarter did in his team. The Saint girls will host Moulton-Udell tonight in a first round Bluegrass Conference Tournament game at Southeast Warren with the winner taking on Mormon Trail Monday night. The boys will return to Moravia on Tuesday to play Murray in a BGC Tournament quarterfinal.
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Basketball Pulls Off Road Upset, Men’s Basketball Falls to Dubuque
The Central College women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing skid with a 69-63 upset road win over the University of Dubuque Saturday, while the men’s team had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-61 loss to the Spartans. Both of the Central basketball games Saturday were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
kniakrls.com
Central Basketball Travels to Dubuque to Begin Second Round of ARC Play
The Central College basketball teams begin their second round of American Rivers Conference (ARC) regular season action today with a road trip to the University of Dubuque. The Dutch women’s squad is coming off two overtime losses, the most recent coming on Wednesday against Simpson College. The Spartans have won their last two games against Simpson and Luther and sit tied for third in the conference with Luther and Coe.
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
kniakrls.com
Judy Wilson
Services for Judy Wilson, 81, of Centerville will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Interment will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Judy’s family.
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG
It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
kniakrls.com
Janie Lea Garrett
Services for Janie Lea Garrett will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, January 25th, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at Chariton Cemetery.
Comments / 0