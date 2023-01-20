Read full article on original website
$24M worth of cocaine seized near Puerto Rico; 3 arrested
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have seized $24 million worth of cocaine off a speedboat trying to reach Puerto Rico’s southeast coast, authorities said Monday. Authorities arrested two people from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia as they seized more than 2,200 pounds (1,000...
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing
BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, and authorities said seven were still missing Monday. Two people died and 10 were rescued, including two who remain in the hospital....
