BBC
Strikes update: How Monday 23 January’s walkouts will affect you
As ambulance workers get ready to strike again, the message from the NHS once more is: only call 999 if you are seriously ill or your condition is life-threatening. Monday's walkout will affect ambulance services in England and Wales. The action will involve thousands of staff, including paramedics, control room...
BBC
Dr Jo Wilson dies after three-year battle with dementia
A woman with dementia, who the BBC has followed for months as her husband battled to secure care for her, has died. Dr Jo Wilson, from Newcastle, was a business executive before she was diagnosed in 2020. After weeks of delays, she moved into residential care earlier this month but...
BBC
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
