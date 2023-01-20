ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Search continues for actor Julian Sands after hike in California

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCvgX_0kLRpvkx00

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said Thursday that they continue to search for British actor Julian Sands after he vanished last week while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began searching for Sands after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area on the night of Jan. 13.

Authorities said they pinged his phone and found that he had been heading to the area. Cell phone data showed that he might have been on a trail leading to the summit of Mount Baldy on Saturday, but further attempts to ping his phone were unsuccessful, due likely to a lack of cell phone reception or his phone battery dying, deputies said.

Search crews checked the area where Sands’ phone pinged on Saturday, but found nothing to help them locate the actor, authorities said. On Saturday evening, deputies suspended their ground search because of trail conditions and avalanche risks. Officials said Thursday that they are continuing to search by helicopter and drones “when the weather permits.”

Earlier, deputies warned people to avoid the Mount Baldy area as high winds have turned snow into ice and made hiking “extremely dangerous.”

In recent weeks, search and rescue teams have responded to more than a dozen reports of lost, stranded or injured hikers in the area. Two hikers have died after falling and injuring themselves, officials said

“The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience,” deputies said Wednesday in a statement.

Authorities are also separately searching for another hiker who went missing in the area last week. Robert Gregory, of Hawthorne, was reported missing after going for a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains early on Friday morning, according to KTLA.

Sands is best known for starring in films including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View,” the 1989 horror film “Warlock,” and 1990′s “Arachnophobia.” He has also appeared in dozens of other movies and television shows,

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California

British actor Julian Sands - known for his work in "A Room with a View," "Ocean's Thirteen" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" - has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Officials continue to use drones to search for Sands, but are limited with other resources due to the weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
People

Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy

"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy