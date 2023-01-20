Read full article on original website
Annette Justo
3d ago
may your beautiful little soul rest on heavenly sleep, beautiful angel I know it's hard for family , but God has a plan for you, rest 😇
NS Mom of 5
3d ago
My condolences to the family during this difficult time, and may your beautiful rest in peace. This is so tragic 😥! SMH!
Syracuse community shows support for Torres Ortiz family
Syracuse, N.Y. — The death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz has broken hearts of many in the community after she was shot and killed in a drive by shooting Monday night just steps away from her house. Close friends and family members gathered at the church of the family...
Well-known forensic artist raises profile of Syracuse crime victim Brexialee Torres Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia police officer, has people send him news articles from all over the country. The crimes are different, but there is something about the victim that is almost always the same: they are rarely known or celebrated beyond the community in which they died.
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing Skills
Recent events caused so much chaos in the city of Riggie's that our community has had to call on UPD's finest. Ever since the bail reform crime has seemed to be a norm, but Utica Police is not having it. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen crime skyrocket but reassure the mayor will not let these crimes go unsolved. As sworn protectors of our community, the men who put their lives on the line every day have no problem in doing so. Because of the spike in teenage mischief our good guys have opened up a place to let out frustration. The YMCA which once was an abandoned building is now home to a Newly renovated boxing gym. Ran by no other than the city's finest Utica police invites teens to participate in learning discipline as well as protecting themselves. This is a way for the youth to learn conflict resolution as a pose to pick up guns.
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Loved ones remember Brexi as a friend and leader at memorial service
About 150 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute to11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was shot and killed in a drive-by while walking home from a Syracuse convenience store last week. The dozens of classmates, teachers, friends and loved ones engaged in song and prayer at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church to honor the middle school honors student they knew as Brexi.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Syracuse University holds 38th annual MLK Celebration
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in three years Syracuse University held their Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in person. The event featured performances from vocal ensembles and soloists as well as local dancers. Jordan Pierre, a member of the Delta Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi...
Syracuse Police Department discusses help identifying suspects and community outreach
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses what the department needs from the community to identify a suspect in the Brexialee Torres-Ortiz shooting from Monday night, how...
Sunday evening prayer service for Ava Wood, 14-year-old student-athlete from Baldwinsville
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — A prayer service is set to be held Sunday evening for 14-year-old Ava Wood, the Baldwinsville 9th-grader who was found dead in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide. On Friday, officers say they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood both deceased...
21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
Johnson Park Center free food giveaway drive-through today, January 23
Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine“ on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include meatballs, tuna, peanut butter, rice, spaghetti, tomato soup, fresh produce, fresh fruit, cornflakes, strawberry yogurt, bread, etc.
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community Effort
The tragic death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has brought attention to the ongoing issue of gang violence in the city. Brexialee, a good student and president of her sixth-grade class, was shot and killed while headed to her grandmother's house to buy a gallon of milk. The incident occurred on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near a street and across from a school named after him.
Middle school welcomes community to gather at church to remember 11-year-old girl
Syracuse, N.Y. – A service will be held Sunday morning in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl gunned down near her home after buying milk for her grandma. Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School will honor Brexialee in a church service, district spokesman Michael Henesey said. Brexialee was...
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
Former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz makes winter hats to support her family
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The former teacher of Brexialle Torres Ortiz , the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16th, is making winter hats to help support the family. Syracuse City School District teacher, Taylor Sourwine, is the co-owner SYR Clothing Co. and has...
'Zero red flags:' Baldwinsville dad investigated twice before murder of Ava Wood
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — On Friday Morning, a mother contacted Baldwinsville Police to check in on her estranged husband and their daughter at his home on 6 Triangle Place in the Village of Baldwinsville; they found 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father Christopher Wood dead, with investigators determining on the scene it was likely a murder-suicide carried out by Christopher.
