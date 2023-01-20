ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening

Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Rock Station Celebrates 42 Years Thanks To You

This week FMX turned 42 years old. It is a truly mind-boggling achievement for any radio station to last this long. It is even more unheard of for a rock radio station to last this long. So many of you came from places where legendary stations, seemed like they'd always be there up and disappeared.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries

A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 94.1

Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City

One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s 5th & J Gallery Hosts Affordable & Unique Art Markets In January

Lubbock's Arts District has come a long way. It's no longer a ghost town save for First Friday Art Trail. In fact, you'd be surprised how often there is something going on, whether it's a market, an outdoor concert, and more. This consistency and dedication are what is going to make that area of Lubbock- and our adjacent Downtown- the destination areas they deserve to be.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Want To Know What Color Suits You? Here’s How West Texas

Most of the time in Lubbock we are way behind when it comes to things trending and popular. This is not one of those times. If you have been on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok you probably have heard about finding your color. This is actually something that is not new but man are people going crazy for it.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?

If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy