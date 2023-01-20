ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education approves purchase of electric school bus

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the purchase of an all-electric school bus by a vote of 3-1 on Thursday.

According to the Board of Education’s Twitter, they say the bus is from GreenPower of West Virginia, LLC, which is based in South Charleston.

GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in South Charleston

The Board says the bus is $377,500.

GreenPower Motor Company opened its manufacturing facility in South Charleston on Aug. 30, 2022 . GreenPower makes battery-powered electric school buses and has offices in Canada and California, in addition to West Virginia.

WOWK 13 News

