Related
In wake of mass shootings nationwide, Virginia Democrats advance gun legislation
In the wake of another mass shooting nationwide over the weekend, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced several gun bills on Monday morning.
WHSV
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
Bill to add penalties in Virginia for killing a fetus in certain cases fails
A Virginia Senate committee rejected a bill to allow prosecutors to charge someone who kills someone else's fetus, either "while in the sudden heat of passion" or by accident, with manslaughter.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Virginia Is Considering 4 Different School Choice Bills
Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race to be Virginia's governor in 2021 largely by appealing to parents who wanted more control over their children's schooling. On the campaign trail, Youngkin touted school choice programs like vouchers for educational expenses. Now, as if to make good on his promise, there are at least four school choice bills before the Virginia General Assembly.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting
RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging
From The Virginia Mercury: Del. Irene Shin last week introduced a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars. The post Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
DCist.com
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
Industrial Distribution
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
cardinalnews.org
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
Poll: Over 60% of Virginians Support Protecting Unborn Babies From Abortions at 15 Weeks
New polling conducted by WPA Intelligence for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and the non-partisan, Richmond-based Virginia Family Foundation shows Virginia voters strongly support protecting unborn children at 15 weeks. Science shows that an unborn child has a heartbeat about five or six weeks’ gestation, and they can feel pain by 15 weeks. Almost two […]
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant
(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers. A spokeswoman for Youngkin called it the largest capital investment in Virginia history. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a press release issued by Youngkin’s office. Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.
royalexaminer.com
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
