Rick Roberts Show — Do You Think The Economy Is Getting Better?
Texas employers added 29,500 jobs in December, and the state’s jobless rate fell below 4% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It’s the first time below 4% since February 2020, when COVID-19 was just emerging in the U.S. and right before the virus led to lockdowns and massive job losses nationally. Texas recovered all of its pandemic job losses by November 2021. Do you feel the economy is getting better? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
wbap.com
The Rick Roberts Show: Ken Paxton Wants To Sue Rogue DAs Like John Creuzot
Remember when John Creuzot said he wouldn’t prosecute anyone who stole less than $750? (He’s since changed that to a case-by-case basis). And he said he wouldn’t prosecute abortion providers or gender-affirming “healthcare” like gender surgery? A bill has been filed in the Legislature to allow Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue rogue DAs like Creuzot. AG Paxton is here to tell you about it! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
