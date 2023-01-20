Texas employers added 29,500 jobs in December, and the state’s jobless rate fell below 4% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It’s the first time below 4% since February 2020, when COVID-19 was just emerging in the U.S. and right before the virus led to lockdowns and massive job losses nationally. Texas recovered all of its pandemic job losses by November 2021. Do you feel the economy is getting better? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

