3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Breaking: NFL Decides Punishment For Tom Brady's 'Dirty Play' Against Cowboys
Tom Brady's mid-game venture into a new sport has left a sizable hole in his pockets this Saturday. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady was fined $16,444 for 'unnecessary roughness' stemming from a slide tackle-like takedown of Cowboys' safety Malik Hooker. In case you missed ...
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement
Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Josh Allen Announcement
Buffalo Bills fans have to be tired of hearing, "maybe next season." Following yesterday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round, it seemed as if that quote was going to be the only reprieve for Bills Nation after what was another crushing postseason defeat. Less than 24 ...
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job
J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear
Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Lori Locust, NFL’s only female defensive coach, fired in Buccaneers shake-up
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive line coach Lori Locust, the NFL’s only female defensive coach on Thursday. The team announced the decision three days after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys, 31-14, in the wild-card round on Monday night. She was among a handful of coaching changes made in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers also fired five other assistants, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The front office made the sweeping changes after a disappointing 8-9 regular season and another early playoff exit. Locust played as a semi-pro defensive lineman for the Central PA Vipers before retiring and going into coaching. She joined the Buccaneers in 2019 and two years later became one of the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl. After getting fired, Locust took to Twitter with optimism: “Sometimes it’s all that needs to be said…appreciate @buccaneers @KacyRodgers99 Coach Bowles, the staff, the players and the Krewe…been an amazing start here in Tampa…looking forward to what’s next.” Other coaches let go by Tampa Bay were specialist Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl and running backs coach Todd McNair.
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1
Alabama is one of five schools in the running for the top cornerback.
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
