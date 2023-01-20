Read full article on original website
Spokane Fire Department puts out garage fire in North Spokane, prevents home damage
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that prevented further damage at a home in North Spokane early Saturday morning. SFD responded to reports of a garage fire on North Victor Street in between West Lyons Avenue and West Houston Avenue. Firefighters who got to the scene found a working fire in a connected garage...
1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
KREM
Spokane detectives investigating a possible murder-suicide
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit (SPD) is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead. According to the SPD press release, on Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., an emergency medical call led officers to discover the couple dead at a residence near highway 195 and E. Meadow Lane, in Spokane.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
WSP Detectives seeking witnesses to fatal motorcycle collision that happened in Spokane on January 20, 2023
Spokane County, WA – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on January 20, 2023. The collision occurred at approximately 11:58 p.m. on the I-90 on-ramp from Sprague Ave to westbound I-90 and continued to the westbound lanes of I-90 parallel to the on-ramp.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
Missing 12-year-old girl from Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office announced that 12-year-old Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel has been found and safe. She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Salvation Army Spokane asking for clothing donations for local shelters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Salvation Army Spokane is asking for help providing clothes to local shelters in the area. The Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) and Cannon shelters were recently added, and Spokane Salvation Army is asking for gently used or new clothes for them to wear. Some of the kinds of clothing they are asking for include the following:...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
EB, WB off-ramp to Geiger/Grove Road Interchange will close Monday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on traveling on I-90 and using the off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange, you will need to make some changes to your commute. WSDOT will be closing the eastbound and westbound off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange Monday night for sign installation. The installation is part of the Geiger/Grove Road interchange improvements project. Crews...
