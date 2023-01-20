SPOKANE, Wash. — Salvation Army Spokane is asking for help providing clothes to local shelters in the area. The Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) and Cannon shelters were recently added, and Spokane Salvation Army is asking for gently used or new clothes for them to wear. Some of the kinds of clothing they are asking for include the following:...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO