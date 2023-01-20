ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park.  Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
DEER PARK, WA
KREM

Spokane detectives investigating a possible murder-suicide

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit (SPD) is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead. According to the SPD press release, on Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., an emergency medical call led officers to discover the couple dead at a residence near highway 195 and E. Meadow Lane, in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man

SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

EB, WB off-ramp to Geiger/Grove Road Interchange will close Monday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on traveling on I-90 and using the off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange, you will need to make some changes to your commute. WSDOT will be closing the eastbound and westbound off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange Monday night for sign installation. The installation is part of the Geiger/Grove Road interchange improvements project. Crews...
SPOKANE, WA

