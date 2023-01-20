Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star
It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Miami Marlins Expected to Sign Free Agent First Baseman Yuli Gurriel
Free agent and former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is expected to sign with the Miami Marlins, even after the club acquired Luis Arraez in a trade for Pablo Lopez, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. No deal has been agreed to yet, however.
A Few Surprises for Cubs Prospects in New Top-100 List
Baseball Prospectus released their top-100 Chicago Cubs prospects list and there are a few surprises.
Reports: Chip Caray expected to join Cardinals broadcast team
ST. LOUIS – Chip Caray, grandson of former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray, is expected to join the Cardinals broadcast team for the upcoming season. The decision was first reported Monday evening by David O’Brien, Braves beat reporter for The Athletic. Another report from The Athletic’s Cardinals beat writer Katie Woo notes that Caray is expected to take over play-by-play duties on TV broadcasts for the upcoming season.
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
2 Former Top Yankees Prospects Get Designated For Assignment
These two players were once some of the biggest names in New York's farm system, assets that haven't panned out at the big-league level just yet
Royals Sign Camargo to Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals sign Johan Camargo to Minor League deal.
Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration
Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
atozsports.com
Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Conflicting arguments for Eagles making aggressive play to land Vic Fangio
The Philadelphia Eagles have two more games to play this season (hopefully). As of now, the coaching staff is still intact, but that won’t stop the rumor mill from churning. Sometimes, we hear things, and we ignore them. Often, when the dots are connected, we need to take what’s being said with a grain of salt. Rumors that tie the Birds to one of the NFL’s most complex defensive minds can’t be ignored though.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3