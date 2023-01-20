ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Flames" & "Queer Moxie"

Two love-letters. One to your younger self and one to queer Atlanta. Hosts Alphonso Whitfield and Brianna Carr discuss Quincy and Deondray Gossfield’s short film “Flames” and the documentary “Queer Moxie” from Heather Provoncha and Leo Hollen, Jr.
'Out Down South' outdoor exhibit observes years of rich Atlanta LGBTQ+ history

With the Respect for Marriage Act recently passed by Congress, the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans inch closer to equality, though much still remains to be done in welcoming and protecting our queer community members. “Out Down South” is an outdoor exhibit celebrating Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ history through portraiture and oral histories told with local queer heroes’ own voices.
WABE's Week In Review: The saga at 'Cop City' turns deadly and Kemp goes global

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged seven people with domestic terrorism following a shootout with police at the site of a proposed public safety training center in Atlanta. Those arrested were all from out of state and range in age from 20 to 35 years old. Authorities say approximately 25 illegal campsites were cleared.
Accrediting agency says DeKalb school board needs to learn to work together

The DeKalb County school board needs to learn how to work together better, according to a monitoring review from the district’s accrediting agency Cognia. The school district underwent a full accreditation review last March and Cognia flagged governance as an area the board needs to work on. The issue...
Housing affordability set to improve in Atlanta

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta defines housing affordability as a family earning a median income being able to pay for a median-priced home without spending more than 30% of their budget, based on guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Atlanta Fed tracks housing affordability...
