Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears
Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
UK’s Emma, Bondsmith to Allow Clients to Generate Interest on Cash Deposits
Emma, the financial super app, announces the release of Easy Access Pots that allow customers “to earn up to 2.43% AER to more than 1.3m+ customers in the UK.”. This product is launched in partnership with Bondsmith, which claims to be “the UK’s leading provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry.”
Malaysia: Maybank, Perodua to Enhance Dealers’ Digital Financial Services via Maybank2e Platform
Maybank and Perodua Sdn Bhd recently signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on providing seamless end to end integrated digital financial services for Perodua via Maybank’s M2e platform as well as offering additional financial support via financing packages worth close to RM400 million to help further expand Perodua’s business.
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
Ethereum L2 Blockchain Scaling Solutions: PARSIQ Launches Tsunami API on Arbitrum One
PARSIQ has launched its “blazing” fast Tsunami API on Arbitrum One. The Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution has already “attracted a strong community of users and developers — with Tsunami API, builders can access instant real-time and historical data providing advanced querying functionality and vital monitoring solutions across the ecosystem.”
Latvia’s Eleving Group Repays All Outstanding Belarus Investments
Eleving Group has shared its operational and financial updates. Eleving Group continues “to reduce its portfolio exposure in Belarus.”. The portfolio “has substantially decreased during last year and continues to further amortize.”. The impact of the portfolio reduction “has been minimal on the Group’s financials. In 2022 the...
WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 child deaths
The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in the Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died...
Bitcoin Chess, Other Rewarded Games Released by Fintech ZEBEDEE, VIKER
ZEBEDEE, the Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and VIKER, the innovative mobile games studio that’s taking over the Play-and-Earn space, announced the launch of two new rewarded games, “with more to come soon.”. These new releases continue VIKER’s strategy of using ZEBEDEE’s next-generation payments...
