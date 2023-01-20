ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Pharma CEOs are among likely targets for Senate Democrats' subpoenas

Senate Democrats plan their own political counterprogramming to House Republicans' threats of wide-ranging probes into Joe Biden's administration and his family, taking on issues like corporate tax avoidance and union-busting, issues sure to rankle the GOP. With an expanded majority, they now have the threat of subpoenas to haul corporate...
Trump Cut a Rule To Combat Housing Discrimination. Biden Is Reviving It. Will He Succeed?

President Joe Biden's administration is reviving—and strengthening—a fair housing rule to combat racial discrimination. Former President Donald Trump had cut the rule while in office. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Thursday that it has proposed bringing back the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule....
When Students Change Gender Identity, and Parents Don't Know

Jessica Bradshaw found out that her 15-year-old identified as transgender at school after she glimpsed a homework assignment with an unfamiliar name scrawled at the top. When she asked about the name, the teenager acknowledged that, at his request, teachers and administrators at his high school in Southern California had for six months been letting him use the boy’s bathroom and calling him by male pronouns.
