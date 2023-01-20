Read full article on original website
Related
myradioplace.com
Final Day of Catch 22 Focuses on Chino Valley Fugitive
In the final day of Catch 22, Yavapai county’s silent witness is searching for the fugitive Arturo Joseph Martinez. In the evening hours of July 3, 2021, Chino Valley Police Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley as an assault was reported there. Upon arrival, they contacted a female victim who had a bloody face, two broken teeth and a bump on her forehead. The victim related that Martinez, who lived with her, became angry when he learned she hadn’t gone to the grocery store to pick some food items he wanted. As a result, he struck her in the head and face causing her to fall to the floor unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she tried to divert Martinez’s attention so she could escape out the window. He then rigged the window with a stick so she couldn’t leave and took her phone to keep her from calling 911. Martinez then left by stealing another roommate’s car. Martinez was later arrested and sentenced to some jail time. He was then placed on probation which he has now violated. He currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. Martinez is a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include one above his right eye. His last known address was in the 1800 block of Grasshopper lane, but he has ties to the Phoenix area.
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT ARRESTS LOCAL FENTANYL DEALER
PRESCOTT ARIZONA–Over the past thirty days, Partner’s Against Narcotic’s Trafficking (PANT) detectives received information that Kenneth Fraley (21) of Prescott was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Prescott area. On January 10, 2023, a search warrant on Fraley’s residence was served and executed. During the search detectives located.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
SignalsAZ
UPDATE Snow Day for Chino Valley Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Update: Chino Valley Unified School District has updated to make January 23, 2023, an AT HOME LEARNING DAY due to snowy conditions. Chino Valley Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay today, Monday, January 23, 2023, due to snowy conditions. On occasion there are weather events where it...
myradioplace.com
Record Setting Snowfall Across Flagstaff, Potential for more
With all the rain and snowfall across northern arizona, the city of flagstaff has seen record setting snowfall this January, with 57.9 inches, with more expected through this week. The national weather service says this is the 4th snowiest January on record, and the last time we set a record was 1980, 43 years ago.
journalaz.com
MATFORCE Presents Anti-Vaping Lecture at Mingus Union High
The civilian anti-drug group MATForce hosted a lecture on the dangers of youth vaping at Mingus Union High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. The talk was presented by Cottonwood Police Department school resource officer Brandon Iurato, who said he would attempt to shed light on misinformation on vaping for the benefit of youth.
Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total
More snow will take place on Monday over northern Arizona. This will add to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January. The post Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Comments / 0