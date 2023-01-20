A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO