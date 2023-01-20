Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
KCJJ
Three teens charged after fight resulting in injuries at IC theater
Three teens have been charged after a reported assault earlier this month that left one participant injured. Iowa City Police were called to a fight at the Sycamore Theaters just after 11:45am on January 12th. A 16-year-old boy reportedly poured a cup of soda on another 16-year-old boy who the first boy thought had been harassing him. The second boy and a 15-year-old girl allegedly responded by punching the other boy multiple times, leading to a chipped tooth, bleeding from the nose and mouth and bruising on both cheeks.
KCJJ
IC Police arrest man claiming to be God while wielding windshield wiper
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say claimed to be God while he wielded a windshield wiper. According to arrest records, officers were called to an address on Wade Street at 2:30pm on October 4th for a subject who was trying to gain access to buildings while “talking crazy”. Arriving officers say they found the suspect…39-year-old Warren McDuffie of Amhurst Street…standing outside a residence on Towncrest Lane. According to police, McDuffie claimed the property was his, and that he was God.
KCJJ
IC man accused of stealing mountain bike from facility for the chronically homeless
Allegedly stealing a bicycle from public housing for the chronically homeless has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street was captured on security video stealing a Fuji mountain bike from the second floor hallway of Cross Park Place on Cross Park Avenue at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. The bicycle had been parked next to the victim’s door. Its estimated cost is $600.
KCJJ
Trial of former UI student accused of killing his family to get to closing arguments this week
The trial of a former University of Iowa student accused of killing his mother, father and sister, is expected to go to closing arguments and jury deliberation this week. Prosecutors say 22 year old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three in their Cedar Rapids home the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KCJJ
IC man accused of vandalizing UI residence hall water fountain
IC man accused of vandalizing UI residence hall water fountain. Allegedly vandalizing a water fountain at a University of Iowa residence hall has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. UI Police say 19-year-old Joseph Chiodo of The Quarters on Highway 6 East entered Currier Hall on Clinton...
khqa.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant man tazed after fighting officers, resisting arrest
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man who had to be tazed after resisting arrest and fighting with officers is facing several charges, according to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when police were sent to the 1000 block of...
KCJJ
Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up
A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
Maquoketa Caves murders: 911 call released
On July 22nd of last year, a woman was woken up by a child who said his family had been killed at a tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The child was nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, the lone surviving member of the family. Cecilia Sherwin is the mother of Maquoketa Caves killer 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. […]
KCJJ
North Liberty Police warn of online scam targeting teens/young men
North Liberty Police are issuing a warning about an online scam targeting local residents. According to an NLPD news release, the department has recently taken several online extortion reports. In each case, the victims have been males between the ages of 15 and 20. Police say initially, the victims are...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
KCCI.com
Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
Moline mother sentenced in death of 15-year-old disabled son from November 2020
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — During a Jan. 20 hearing, a Rock Island County judge sentenced Jennifer Keim, 36, of Moline, to four years of probation in relation to the death of her 15-year-old son in November 2020. Authorities arrested Keim in March 2021 after a four-month-long investigation into her...
