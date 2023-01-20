ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man on I-244 dies after being struck by vehicle

A man who was on I-244 Friday night died after he was struck by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The man was on foot on I-244 southbound near 7th Street in Tulsa when he was hit, troopers said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar asks for help after roof leak causes flood damage

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa bar said a roof leak caused major damage to their building. Mercury Lounge, located at East 18th Street and South Boston Avenue, said their roof was damaged from a dump truck that drove through a power line and tore the weather head off the roof, causing large holes.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK

