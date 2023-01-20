Read full article on original website
Water main break near BA Expressway slows traffic ahead of rush hour
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/23; 4:45 p.m.) — The water line break has been capped. FOX23 Meteorologist Mikayla Smith shared footage of a water main break in Broken Arrow near 51st Street. Water can be seen shooting up onto the BA Expressway, causing traffic to slow significantly.
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
Man on I-244 dies after being struck by vehicle
A man who was on I-244 Friday night died after he was struck by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The man was on foot on I-244 southbound near 7th Street in Tulsa when he was hit, troopers said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was...
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Midtown Tulsa bar asks for help after roof leak causes flood damage
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa bar said a roof leak caused major damage to their building. Mercury Lounge, located at East 18th Street and South Boston Avenue, said their roof was damaged from a dump truck that drove through a power line and tore the weather head off the roof, causing large holes.
Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified
A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Man sentenced to 54 months in jail for DUI crash in Carter County that killed mother of 3
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Dustin Bulla crossed the center line on Keller Road in Carter County...
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
