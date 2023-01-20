Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest Hits the Road For Saturday Non-Conference Contest
The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team steps outside the Southeast Iowa Superconference today when they travel to West Liberty to square off with the Comets. The Ravens are 8-7 overall this season and 8-4 in the Superconference after a 47-46 loss to Louisa-Muscatine Friday on Senior Night in Kalona where Grant Bender led the way with 26 points. On the year, The Ravens score 57 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% as a team, 33% from three and 51% at the line with 25 boards, 14 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Grant Bender leads the Raven attack with 17 points and six boards per night. Luke Schrock has a team best four assists and three steals.
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Hopes to Own Ottumwa on KCII
The Washington Demons will be looking to get their basketball teams back on track when they travel to Ottumwa tonight in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls are looking to avoid a sixth straight loss, as stars like senior Alex Murphy and freshman Adalyn Long have struggled to score of late, leaving the 6-8 Demons with an average of only 36 points per game as a team during their losing streak and just over 48 points per contest for the season in total. Washington has won the last two meetings with Ottumwa, which is 7-5 so far this season and has won three straight.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Shoot at Cardinal Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery team will toe the line again today at the Cardinal Comet Bullseye and 3D tournaments in Eldon. Mid-Prairie was most recently in action last week at the Washington Demon Bullseye and 3D shoots where they had three individual 3D champions with Tommy Miller winning the boys middle school title, Noah Coblentz the boys elementary title and Lara Brenneman the girls elementary title. Coblentz and Brenneman were both second in the elementary bullseye contest, with Miller runner-up at the Middle School level. The Hawks top team finishes came from the high school and middle school 3D teams and the elementary bullseye team all finishing second.
kciiradio.com
Winfield-Mount Union Hoops Wallops Wapello
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves continued their dominance on the hardwood by picking up a pair of conference basketball wins over Wapello Friday night. The WMU boys used stingy defense to take a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed that advantage to 18 points at halftime before going on to win 58-25. While the Wolves swamped Wapello with great defense, their two junior stars also shined on the offensive end. Cam Buffington scored a game-high 15 points and added 11 rebounds and 6 assists, while Abram Edwards also pulled down 11 boards and posted 14 points and three assists. Winfield-Mount Union improves to 11-2 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 12-3 overall with the win.
kciiradio.com
Mount Pleasant Sweeps Season Series With Washington Hoops
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team gave away a first-half lead and thus lost a battle for first place in the Southeast Conference, falling 58-51 at home to rival Mount Pleasant last night. Washington raced out to a 12-1 lead in the opening minutes and would stay in front the rest of the first half, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime. But Mount Pleasant stuck around all night, using free throws and a big night from junior guard Payton Hagans to ultimately rally. Hagans hit six three-point field goals and scored a game-high 30 points. Hagans also hit eight free throws, part of 18 total that the Panthers knocked down. Senior Aden Six would be the only Demon in double figures with 18 points as both of Washington’s conference losses have now come to Mount Pleasant. The Demons drop to 5-2 in league play and 6-6 overall.
kciiradio.com
Homecoming Week For Keota
Homecoming week for Keota Junior/Senior High School begins today. Students, staff, as well as the community can celebrate with a variety of activities throughout the week. Dress-up days begin the festivities. On Monday, January 23 students and staff will be wearing a wacky, mismatched outfit. Team Tuesday follows, calling for participants to wear a jersey, or athletic apparel to support their favorite team. Wednesday is Decade Day, where retro clothing will be worn.
kciiradio.com
De Anne Swartzendruber
Funeral service for 59-year-old De Anne Swartzendruber of Wayland will be Thursday, January 26th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9:30a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Following the meal, burial will be held at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Max Lesley Cousins
Celebration of life services for 88-year-old Max Lesley Cousins of Washington will be Thursday, January 26th at 3:30p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 1:30-3p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. A memorial has been established at Washington High School for a girl’s collegiate track scholarship.
kciiradio.com
Erma Lou Searcy
Memorial services for 83-year-old Erma Lou Searcy will be at 11a.m. Thursday, January 26th at the Ollie Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery near Ollie. Visitation will be held immediately preceding the service at 10a.m. General memorials may be left at the church or mailed to the family. The Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Continues Making Strides In City Improvement Projects
At their meeting last Monday, the Wellman City Council authorized the city to apply for two different grants as part of their city improvement projects. The City of Wellman is seeking funds through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the state. If received, the grant money would go towards the rehabilitation of the Starbeck/Miller building downtown, on top of $100,000 put in by the city.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page With Jason Taylor
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington County Environmental Health Director Jason Taylor, about Radon Awareness for Radon Action Month and Radon Awareness Week.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE NAIG
On today’s program, we are talking with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, about his 99 County Tour, and his recent stop at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Hosting Recycled Runway Event
The Washington Public Library is bringing back a favorite event for Fiber Arts February. The Recycled Runway event is a teen program for grades 5th through 12th that is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 PM. KCII spoke with Assistant Library Director LeAnn Kunz about the event, “We’ve had some really amazing pieces of clothing over the years. The history of it is just amazing, the things that the kids have created, and some of them have actually been worn.” The program challenges kids to create pieces of clothing using recycled materials. Traditionally, there has been a fashion show after the challenge to showcase the recycled creations.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Health Immunization Clinic Open Tuesday
The next scheduled Immunization Clinic at Washington County Public Health is Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 4 PM. WCPH does not accept debit or credit cards; cash or check only. These clinics are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can call 319-653-7758. The clinic is located at the Federation Bank Building, 3rd Floor, 102 E Main Street in Washington. You can find a link to the Washington County Public Health website and all of its available services with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Having German Coast Uprising Presentation
Join local Washington author Dan Henderson for his presentation, “The German Coast Uprising of 1811, the most hidden enslaved revolt in American History – Why the largest slave revolt in history has been silenced”. He will be presenting this program at the Washington Public Library Tuesday, February 7th, beginning at 2 PM. According to Henderson, it was considered the largest slave rebellion in history but has been silenced until the last twenty years. Henderson has produced a video presentation and will show the video as part of the event.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Approve Next Steps of Library Makerspace Project
At the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, there was discussion and consideration to approve entering into a professional service agreement with FEH Design with offices out of Des Moines and Dubuque for a Library Makerspace. The idea of a makerspace is an open space to do many different activities in. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say about the proposal, “Depending on your interest, a different thing catches each person’s eye. I think it’s a very exciting proposal.” The City Council voted unanimously to approve entering into the professional services agreement with FEH Design. FEH Design is a group of architects, engineers, and interior and graphic designers who have participated in many Public Library designs across the state.
kciiradio.com
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updates On Tiffin October Shooting
On Thursday and Friday, eight individuals were arrested and charged in connection to an October shooting in Tiffin. On October 24 of last year, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. Further investigation revealed that multiple suspects had planned to meet and travel to a residence in Coralville to commit an assault. When the individuals at the residence left, they were followed by the suspects to the roundabout. Multiple shots were fired at and into the victim’s vehicle, however none of the vehicle occupants were hit by the gunfire.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Begin FY24 Budget Work Sessions Monday
The Washington County Board of Supervisors begins their budget work sessions on Monday. These work sessions will run for two weeks and will be going through the fiscal year 2024 budgets for all county departments. Monday’s session begins at 9 AM and goes until 12 PM then, they will resume the session at 1 PM and continue until 5 PM.
kciiradio.com
Notice of Voting Equipment Testing 1/30 From Washington County Auditor
The Washington County Auditor’s Office will be testing their vote tabulating equipment during the week of January 30th. This equipment will be used in the February 14th special city election to fill the Ward 2 seat on the Washington City Council. Testing will be done at the Courthouse and is open to the public. The exact times and dates of the testing can be obtained by calling the Auditor’s Office at 319-653-7717 on or before January 30th. The former representative of Ward 2, Steve Gault, gave his resignation to the City Council on December 6th; his term was not set to expire until December of 2025.
