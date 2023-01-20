The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team gave away a first-half lead and thus lost a battle for first place in the Southeast Conference, falling 58-51 at home to rival Mount Pleasant last night. Washington raced out to a 12-1 lead in the opening minutes and would stay in front the rest of the first half, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime. But Mount Pleasant stuck around all night, using free throws and a big night from junior guard Payton Hagans to ultimately rally. Hagans hit six three-point field goals and scored a game-high 30 points. Hagans also hit eight free throws, part of 18 total that the Panthers knocked down. Senior Aden Six would be the only Demon in double figures with 18 points as both of Washington’s conference losses have now come to Mount Pleasant. The Demons drop to 5-2 in league play and 6-6 overall.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO