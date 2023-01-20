Read full article on original website
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Bruins get good news on Brandon Carlo, but bad news on Tomas Nosek
The Boston Bruins announced on Saturday that Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with a fractured foot. In better news, Brandon Carlo is not expected to miss any time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury.
Jim Montgomery provides update on Jake DeBrusk's rehab
Jake DeBrusk is getting closer to returning to the Boston Bruins, with coach Jim Montgomery revealed that he will begin skating again on Monday. Montgomery didn’t rule out a return before the All-Star break.
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers
The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
Bruins call up Marc McLaughlin for road trip
The Boston Bruins have called up Marc McLaughlin for their upcoming five-game road trip. The Bruins are down two forwards with Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek out injured.
Canucks Fire Bruce Boudreau, Hire Rick Tocchet as Head Coach
Bruce Boudreau’s time behind the Vancouver Canucks bench has finally come to an end. The team had been signaling a coaching change for weeks, and the axe fell on Sunday. The Canucks announced Boudreau and assistant head coach Trent Cull were terminated and replaced by Rick Tocchet. Boudreau set...
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt
The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak snapped Monday night, falling, 113-98, to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The Celtics fell to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped Off Floor, Ruled Out Alongside Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics entered their Saturday matchup with the Toronto Raptors without Jayson Tatum, and it looks as though they’ll leave it without Marcus Smart, too. Smart left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, rolling his ankle taking a handoff pass from Al Horford. After hitting the ground, Smart immediately signaled to the Celtics bench for help before being assisted to the locker room by Boston’s training staff.
What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds?
The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens and the Celtics...
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Left Early vs. Raps
The Boston Celtics walked away with a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, but some players had to limp. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were forced to leave the contest and didn’t return. Following the contest, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on both players’ injury...
Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies
It’s been a long few weeks for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have dropped four of their past seven, with a -56 point differential, while dealing with injuries to several key starters. However, according to Kellan Olson, Phoenix will have its starting point guard, Chris Paul, back in the...
Bruins Announce Update On Tomas Nosek; Forward Out At Least Four Weeks
The Bruins will be shorthanded on the forward lines for at least the next four weeks. Boston on Saturday announced Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. Nosek has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from performing...
Chris Sale Feels Like He ‘Owes’ More To Red Sox After Being Injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale feels like he has a debt to repay. Multiple injuries have sidelined Sale for each of the past three seasons, including the entire 2020 shortened campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Over that span, Sale has made just 11 appearances and pitched 49 1/3 innings.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Celtics Coach Is Staying In Touch With Ime Udoka During Suspension
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.
Brian Daboll Explains Giants’ Early Fourth-Down Decision Vs. Eagles
With the end result in mind, Giants fans probably will overlook one specific early decision made by head coach Brian Daboll on Saturday. After all, the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles mopped the floor with New York and claimed a 38-7 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. But there’s no debating that, at...
