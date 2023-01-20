ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
markerzone.com

TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE

Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
MassLive.com

Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers

The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
NESN

Canucks Fire Bruce Boudreau, Hire Rick Tocchet as Head Coach

Bruce Boudreau’s time behind the Vancouver Canucks bench has finally come to an end. The team had been signaling a coaching change for weeks, and the axe fell on Sunday. The Canucks announced Boudreau and assistant head coach Trent Cull were terminated and replaced by Rick Tocchet. Boudreau set...
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt

The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak snapped Monday night, falling, 113-98, to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The Celtics fell to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but...
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped Off Floor, Ruled Out Alongside Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics entered their Saturday matchup with the Toronto Raptors without Jayson Tatum, and it looks as though they’ll leave it without Marcus Smart, too. Smart left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, rolling his ankle taking a handoff pass from Al Horford. After hitting the ground, Smart immediately signaled to the Celtics bench for help before being assisted to the locker room by Boston’s training staff.
NESN

What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds?

The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens and the Celtics...
NESN

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Left Early vs. Raps

The Boston Celtics walked away with a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, but some players had to limp. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were forced to leave the contest and didn’t return. Following the contest, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on both players’ injury...
NESN

Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies

It’s been a long few weeks for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have dropped four of their past seven, with a -56 point differential, while dealing with injuries to several key starters. However, according to Kellan Olson, Phoenix will have its starting point guard, Chris Paul, back in the...
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event

Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

How Celtics Coach Is Staying In Touch With Ime Udoka During Suspension

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA as the league heads toward its All-Star break, prompting many to forget how tumultuous Boston’s offseason was. Not only did the Celtics see Robert Williams III have his season’s start delayed due to knee surgery, but they saw offseason addition Danilo Gallinari tear his ACL — essentially ending his season before it ever started. Above the injuries, however, was the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka just days before the start of training camp.
NESN

NESN

