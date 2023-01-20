Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Apartment Complex Could be Build Near Watertown on IHOP Site
The late-night dining destination on the other side of the Charles River from Watertown may become a complex with residential and commercial space. Universal Hub reports the plans will soon be filed for a residential project on property on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton where the IHOP (1850 Soldiers Field Road) and motel stand. The location sits near where North Beacon Street crosses from Watertown heading east, and converges with Soldiers Field Road, Nonantum Road, and the Birmingham Parkway in a rotary intersection.
Watertown News
Our History: Miles Pratt — Owned Foundry on Main St., Founded Library
This is the latest in the series of articles provided by the Historical Society of Watertown. The story was written for the Historical Society’s April 2003 newsletter “The Town Crier” by former Historical Society of Watertown board member Mary Spiers. Mary was our Recording and Corresponding Secretary. Mary retired from the Board in December 2022 but is still a volunteer.
tourcounsel.com
Garden City Center | Shopping mall in Cranston, Rhode Island
To start with the best malls, outlets, stores in Rhode Island, we are going to start with the shopping center, Garden City Center. This site is one of the most recommended places to go shopping, offering you an open-air environment, favorable weather, and a wide variety of stores of different recognized and local brands.
Watertown News
Free Winter Wellness Programs: Yoga, Soup Fest & Fitness
Live Well Watertown announced its upcoming events in February, including free yoga classes, soup fest, and ideas for keeping active. Practices to Open the Energy Pathways for Total Wellbeing. ~with Shari Rose. Wednesdays, February 1 through March 8, 2023. 12:00 PM – 1:00pm. Watertown Free Public Library, Savings Bank...
Watertown News
Watertown Students Earn Academic Honors at Bridgton Academy
The following information was provided by Bridgton Academy:. Bridgton Academy faculty, administrators, and students began the second semester by celebrating scholarly excellence and dedication among the Class of 2023. The Academy community gathered for an uplifting evening awards ceremony, during which students who attained honors (3.0 – 3.25 GPA), high honors (3.26 – 3.74 GPA), and highest honors (3.75-4.0 GPA) were recognized.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
6 displaced after fire in Chelsea apartment building
CHELSEA, Mass — Six people were displaced after a fire spread through three apartments in Chelsea Saturday night. Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston 25 that when fire crews responded to Buckley Apartments on Bloomington Ave, smoke was pouring out of the enflamed apartments. It took over an...
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent
MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23
Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting it big on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting some big money recently on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Edna Soares has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Soares, who is...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
whdh.com
Eye-popping property taxes in Lunenburg spark outrage from homeowners as town officials investigate
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Tucked away a good distance from one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, residents in Lunenburg are dealing with a shocking spike in their property taxes and have been demanding answers. The Worcester County town, a few miles off Route 2 by...
WCVB
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Arrested for OUI After Striking Tree, Resident Scammed for Large Amount of Money
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 10, 1:11 a.m.: A vehicle struck a utility pole on Watertown Street near Galen Street. Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on the sidewalk near 20 Watertown St. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on California Street and when it merged onto Watertown Street it crossed over the traffic island and struck two signs. Then it went into the westbound lane and went onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. Officers spoke to the driver who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He said that the accident occurred because he was driving his brother’s vehicle, a 2011 Range Rover, with which he wasn’t familiar. He also said he had 6 to 8 beers before driving. Officers found empty beer bottles in the vehicle. The driver did not pass five field sobriety tests. Victor Ventura Flores, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
