Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
city-countyobserver.com
VU Track and Field close out busy weekend at John Gartland Invitational
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field teams closed out their split weekend Saturday afternoon at the John Gartland Invitational hosted by Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Many of the VU throwers and jumpers, as well as a few...
city-countyobserver.com
UE Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule. “I think Aces fans are going to excited with our schedule. One of the things I...
city-countyobserver.com
Short-handed Lady Blazers come away with a tough win over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers are again battling injuries, leaving Hall of Fame Head Coach Harry Meeks with just eight active players Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers battled a tough back-and-forth game against the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College, using a late fourth quarter scoring burst...
city-countyobserver.com
STRONG TEAM EFFORT LIFTS ‘BOLTS OVER HAVOC 3-1
Evansville, In.: In the final regular season meeting against the Havoc this season, the Thunderbolts controlled every aspect of play as they defeated Huntsville 3-1 in front of over 3,000 fans at Ford Center on Sunday afternoon. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, January 27th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
city-countyobserver.com
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
city-countyobserver.com
Wesselman Woods Receives Grant From Vanderburgh County Commissioners
Wesselman Woods Receives Grant From Vanderburgh County Commissioners. Evansville, IN – Vanderburgh County Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders visited Wesselman Woods (WW) this week and presented $135,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the WW staff and Little Eco-Scholars. This grant will help offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds help support programs like Little Eco-Scholars which takes place each Friday morning for ages 5 and under to explore the nature preserve and learn about ecological and environmental processes.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University Education Department Receives $75,000 Lilly Endowment planning grant
VINCENNES, Ind., January 22 2023 – Vincennes University has received a $75,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana. The VU Education Department will use the grant to explore ways it prepares education majors with Science of Reading methods and to consider how it can expand and enhance those efforts.
city-countyobserver.com
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased after Crashing his Vehicle
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased after Crashing his Vehicle. Gibson County – Family members reported Brian Colbert, 47, missing on December 10, 2022. Colbert was employed at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton and was last seen at a coworker’s residence in Princeton on December 9. He was also last seen driving his maroon 2017 Toyota Avalon. Family members reported the incident to the Evansville Police Department, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
city-countyobserver.com
Happy Chinese New Year From Shen Yun!
February 1, 2023 · Evansville Old National Events Plaza. OVER THE YEARS, more than a few rabbits have hopped on stage at Shen Yun. Some have joined goddess Chang’ E on the moon, busily preparing magical elixir. Others were not so lucky, being tailed by a brethren of meat-eating monks. No matter which role they played, these furry friends have never failed to delight audiences the world over.
