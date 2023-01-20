Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Push Comes Up Short Against SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
STRONG TEAM EFFORT LIFTS ‘BOLTS OVER HAVOC 3-1
Evansville, In.: In the final regular season meeting against the Havoc this season, the Thunderbolts controlled every aspect of play as they defeated Huntsville 3-1 in front of over 3,000 fans at Ford Center on Sunday afternoon. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, January 27th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
VU Track and Field close out busy weekend at John Gartland Invitational
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field teams closed out their split weekend Saturday afternoon at the John Gartland Invitational hosted by Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Many of the VU throwers and jumpers, as well as a few...
Eagles Can’t Keep Up With Salukis
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Southern Illinois University on Saturday, 194-46. The Screaming Eagles secured ten top-three finishes along with five second place finishes. Freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) recorded two second place finishes for USI in the 500 and...
IHSAA releases girls basketball sectional pairings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the high school girls basketball regular season, postseason action is about to tip off across the Hoosier State. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual blind sectional draw, where each team found out who they will play against in the opening round of the state tournament.
UE Softball Releases 2023 Schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Set to kick off the inaugural season at the newly-renovated Tri-State Orthopaedics Field at James & Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the University of Evansville softball team has announced its 2023 schedule. “I think Aces fans are going to excited with our schedule. One of the things I...
Drake Pulls Away To Defeat The UE Men
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Scoring 55 points in the first half, Drake pulled away in the final 20 minutes to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 97-61 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. After shooting 66.7% in the first half, the Bulldogs...
No. 8 Trailblazers Close Out Week Strong With wire-To-Wire Win Over Kaskaskia
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 8-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers closed out the weekend strong after picking up their second consecutive 84-61 Region home win Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers battled Kaskaskia College from Centralia, Ill and managed to jump on the Blue Devils early and pull away late to pick...
Drake’s offense erupts in win at Evansville
(Evansville, IN) Drake raced out to a 55-34 halftime lead and buried Evansville 97-61 on Saturday. Tucker DeVries made 6/11 from 3-point range and scored 23 points. Darnell Brodie contributed 17 points on 8/12 shooting and collected 8 rebounds. Roman Penn posted 13 points and 18 assists. Penn breaks the program’s single game assist record. The previous mark was held by Nick Norton with 17 on December 1st, 2018.
IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets
Girls basketball sectionals tip off on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Evansville Otters announced the signing of four young players to the 2023 squad.
Jon Ostroff is a left-handed pitcher from Calabasas, California. Ostroff played five years of NCAA baseball, beginning with four years at George Mason University in the Atlantic 10 Conference. While with the Patriots, Ostroff appeared in 23 games. He then completed his collegiate career in 2020 at Fresno Pacific in the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference.
Are shot clocks coming to Illinois high school basketball on a regular basis?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Basketball is always evolving. The three-point shot for instance has made a huge impact. The next big change at the high school level could be the addition of a shot clock. For the first time this season the IHSA has allowed schools to use shot clocks on an experimental basis during holiday […]
Player’s excited to be at Night of Memories
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Night of Memories occurred on Saturday and current and former players were thrilled to be there. Dodgers prospect Cameron Decker was happy to be home. “It’s cool seeing everyone from the Evansville area. Being an Evansville North alumni it’s pretty cool. I went to the basketball game last night,” said […]
Don Mattingly super fan in attendance for Night of Memories
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don Mattingly was at the Night of Memories and that also meant a big fan of his was. Casey Keone was eye catching in his favorite player’s gear. He said the local connection is a large part of the reason he’s such a big fan. “Growing up here in Evansville, and […]
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over a dozen wing vendors lined up the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum this weekend for the Evansville Wing Festival. There were more than 40 styles of wings for people to taste throughout the afternoon. “With everything going on in the world, we are just swinging for the fences,” says Joe Notter with […]
Tracking another round of accumulating snow
Happy Monday morning. As you head out the door, we are tracking some fog this morning. Look for temps to be in the lower 20s this morning and feel like temps in the teens. Once the afternoon rolls around, we will see clouds break away and the sun will be out. We are tracking our […]
14news.com
2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday. The event was loaded with former Major League Baseball stars, including former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, former Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets outfielder George Foster, as well as former MLB standouts Graig Nettles and Darrell Evans.
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
