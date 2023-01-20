The Charles City School Board will again take up possible staff reductions when they meet in regular session Monday (01.23) night, but in a special location. About 150 people jammed into the High School Library for the December 12th Board meeting at which possible staff adjustments were first introduced in light of an enrollment decline that will mean about $600,000 less in state funding next school year. There was a large public outcry with a proposal to cut two music teacher positions, which Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says dropping two positions is no longer an option, but one may still be possible.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO