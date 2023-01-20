Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
New Hampton School Board Hears Pitch for Before/After School Program
Adding a before and after school program for three- and four-year-olds to operate out of the New Hampton Middle School building could get a revisit from the School Board. In November, Superintendent Jay Jurrens presented the Board the idea of a joint effort with Little Sprouts Children’s Center. However, in December, Jurrens told Board members it would cost over $200,000 to remodel the Middle School weight room and the issue appeared to be dead.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Appoint Beeken
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss the need to take further steps on a proposed joint project with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on joint Drainage District 123-113 and on Drainage District #16. The board will hold a teleconference with the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors on the issues.
951thebull.com
No March Vote on $27 Million Charles City High School Bond Referendum
There will be no special election in March on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The school district needed at least 445 signatures to put the measure before voters and was shooting for 500 to give them some cushion. The deadline to submit the required number of signatures to the Floyd County Auditor’s Office was Friday, January 20th in order to get the bond referendum on the ballot for March 7th.
951thebull.com
Charles City School Staff Adjustments Could Be Finalized Monday
The Charles City School Board will again take up possible staff reductions when they meet in regular session Monday (01.23) night, but in a special location. About 150 people jammed into the High School Library for the December 12th Board meeting at which possible staff adjustments were first introduced in light of an enrollment decline that will mean about $600,000 less in state funding next school year. There was a large public outcry with a proposal to cut two music teacher positions, which Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says dropping two positions is no longer an option, but one may still be possible.
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
KGLO News
Arrest made connected to Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed in connection with a convenience store robbery earlier this month. Mason City police accuse 18-year-old Jesup Ward of the armed robbery of the Casey’s at 813 North Federal on January 3rd. Court records also say that Ward has been charged in connection with a burglary at 105 South Broadway in Manly on January 2nd, where the property owner reported missing two black handguns.
AOL Corp
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KIMT
Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
KIMT
Howard County company gets state tax breaks for $48 million expansion
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Howard County business is getting tax breaks to support an expansion. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved High Quality Jobs tax benefits for Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs. The company opened in 2017 and buys livestock from more than 400 independent cattle producers in northeastern Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Eastern Iowa Woman Jailed For Excessive Speed, Excessive Alcohol
Black Hawk County, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman was jailed earlier this week in Black Hawk County after allegedly being caught driving 103 miles per hour. According to a tweet from the Iowa State Patrol, the unidentified young woman was not only driving at an excessive rate of speed, but also allegedly tested at more than five times the legal limit for intoxication, blowing a .421 on the trooper’s PBT (Preliminary Breath Tester). The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Iowa is .08.
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.
Comments / 0