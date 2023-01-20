ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Vehicle theft suspect sentenced to 55 months in prison in NC

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbqsX_0kLRl4mr00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of numerous vehicle thefts in Buncombe County was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to 21 criminal charges related to stolen motor vehicles, stolen property and larceny in March 2022.

7NEWS previously reported that deputies received a tip that a stolen Snap-On cargo trailer was located at Merrills Cove Road.

Authorities responded to the location and seen Reese operating a stolen truck. He was taken into custody.

Deputies and detectives recovered multiple items stolen by Reese including:

  • A Ford Mustang worth $80,000
  • A Jeep Trackhawk worth $100,000
  • A 2005 Toyota Tacoma worth $5,000
  • A 2017 Toyota Tacoma worth $29,000
  • Six stolen trailers with a total value of $12,000
  • A Yamaha fishing boat and trailer led to restitution costs of $99,000
  • $141,000 worth of Snap-on tools

He will now serve almost five years in prison according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
MARION, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Man Arrested For Trafficking Heroin Or Opium

35-year-old Christopher Armond Bowers of Lenoir was arrested Friday, January 20th by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony trafficking in heroin or opium, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bowers remains in jail as of this morning with a $100,000 secured bond and a District Court appearance is scheduled for February 9.
LENOIR, NC
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for over 20 theft charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man with 21 criminal charges related to stolen vehicles, property and larceny has been sentenced to prison. According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to numerous felonies and will now serve a minimum of...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect from Asheville shooting found with stolen gun, pounds of drugs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person Wednesday. Officers said they responded to Atkinson Street at around 6:48 p.m. on January 18 after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who was shot in his lower right leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Asheville woman arrested after shooting injures 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was arrested Thursday night following a shooting. The Asheville Police Department charged 49-year-old Tara Sita Miel Dewey with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property. According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Deaverview […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect injures officer while trying to take his gun during altercation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that an officer was recently injured while trying to take a suspect into custody following a crash at the intersection of Beltline Road and W. Floyd Baker Boulevard on January 20, 2023. Officers said they responded to the crash at...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have seized 88 animals, including dozens of miniature horses, in connection with an animal cruelty case. Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, was served a search warrant on Jan. 18 and a total of 88 animals were seized, Burke County authorities said. It comes after a necropsy report on a miniature horse showed it died of starvation, according to Burke County animal services.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy