Vehicle theft suspect sentenced to 55 months in prison in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of numerous vehicle thefts in Buncombe County was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to 21 criminal charges related to stolen motor vehicles, stolen property and larceny in March 2022.

7NEWS previously reported that deputies received a tip that a stolen Snap-On cargo trailer was located at Merrills Cove Road.

Authorities responded to the location and seen Reese operating a stolen truck. He was taken into custody.

Deputies and detectives recovered multiple items stolen by Reese including:

A Ford Mustang worth $80,000

A Jeep Trackhawk worth $100,000

A 2005 Toyota Tacoma worth $5,000

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma worth $29,000

Six stolen trailers with a total value of $12,000

A Yamaha fishing boat and trailer led to restitution costs of $99,000

$141,000 worth of Snap-on tools

He will now serve almost five years in prison according to deputies.

