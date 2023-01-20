Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Saluda’s Spinal Cord Stimulation System Continues to Show Efficacy in New 36-Month Data
Similar to results at 24-months, findings showed improvements in patient outcomes with the SCS System including quality of life, functional ability, mood, and sleep. Presented at the 2023 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) annual meeting, new 36-month data from the EVOKE clinical trial (NCT02924129) showed never-before-seen outcomes in treating back and leg pain using Saluda Medical’s Evoke SmartSCS spinal cord stimulation (SPS) system.1.
New Cornell study: Legalizing cannabis lowers codeine use
Researchers at Cornell University say there is a lower demand for a specific prescription pain killer in states that allow the recreational use of cannabis.
neurologylive.com
Motivations Behind Use of Keystroke Dynamics in Multiple Sclerosis
Michelle Chen, PhD, a neuropsychologist at Rutgers University, talked about the motivations behind her most recent published study on incorporating keystroke dynamics in MS cognition. Michelle Chen, PhD. Virtual platforms have allowed researchers easier access to recruit patients for studies, which has become more of a popular approach for obtaining...
neurologylive.com
Parkinson Disease Agent KM-819 Demonstrates Safe Profile in Phase 2 Study
KM-819, a potent inhibitor of FAF1, a key regulatory protein in cell death pathways, is currently being assessed in a 2-part trial, with results expected to help guide a future 24-month study. According to a recent announcement, Part 1A, the initial stage of a phase 2 study (NCT05670782) assessing FAScinate...
neurologylive.com
Growing Brivaracetam’s Potential Through the Adaptive, Dose-Finding EXPAND Study
The trial’s 2-stage design seeks to answer questions about the dosing and efficacy of brivaracetam, a previously approved agent for partial-onset seizures in patients with childhood absence epilepsy and juvenile absence epilepsy. Thomas Bast, MD, PhD. BRIVARACETAM (BRIVIACT; UCB), an FDA-approved therapy for pediatric patients with partial-onset seizures, is...
neurologylive.com
Low Health-Related Quality Life in Parents of Children With MS Linked With Family Health Conditions, Low Socioeconomic Position
Parents who had a child with multiple sclerosis and had either low socioeconomic position or family health condition were at particularly high risk for low health-related quality of life. Julia O’Mahony, PhD. Data from a large prospective cohort study with repeated health-related quality of life (HRQoL) observations and long-term...
neurologylive.com
Aβ Protofibril Elimination in Alzheimer Disease
One model of AD suggests that Aβ pathophysiology triggers downstream molecular pathways, including tauopathy, which lead to cortical neurodegeneration, and cognitive decline is further attributed to the associated neurocortical Aβ plaques. Jennifer S. Sun, PhD. ALZHEIMER DISEASE (AD) IS A progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease that compromises cognitive...
neurologylive.com
Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface Implant Shows Feasibility, Safety in Treating Upper-Limb Paralysis
After a 12-month period, patients were able to use the implant for routine digital activities, such as texting, emailing, personal finance, online shopping, and communication of care needs. Bruce Campbell, MD. Findings from the SWITCH study (NCT03834857), the first in-human trial assessing an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) implant, showed a...
Comments / 0