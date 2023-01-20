ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Hershey's Chocolate World celebrates the Lunar New Year

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World hosted a Lunar New Year celebration today, marking the Year of the Rabbit. People gathered and dressed up to honor the celebration of the new year. The event featured traditional dances such as the lion dance, folk dance and fan dance. Visitors also...
HERSHEY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Find community with Quakers

The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Red Lion WIC Clinic moves to Windsor Manor Elementary School

RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today. The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red...
RED LION, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

1881 Salt Sanctuary Grand Opening

Join 1881 Salt Sanctuary for their grand opening celebration on January 27-28! 1881 Salt Sanctuary is excited to bring Halotherapy to York, PA, and can’t wait to show you all the services they offer. 1881 Salt Sanctuary features:. 2 Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy) rooms. Multiple massage therapy rooms. Am...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy