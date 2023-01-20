Read full article on original website
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
2023 Pennsylvania State Handball Tournament hosted at East Shore YMCA
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Harrisburg welcomed handball players from across the Commonwealth. This is the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The players competed against each other, not just for glory, but for a good cause. Hope in Handball is...
Hershey's Chocolate World celebrates the Lunar New Year
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World hosted a Lunar New Year celebration today, marking the Year of the Rabbit. People gathered and dressed up to honor the celebration of the new year. The event featured traditional dances such as the lion dance, folk dance and fan dance. Visitors also...
End PA wildlife killing contests
It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
timespub.com
Find community with Quakers
The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
Red Lion WIC Clinic moves to Windsor Manor Elementary School
RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today. The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red...
Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
Thousands in Pa. feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program.
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
macaronikid.com
1881 Salt Sanctuary Grand Opening
Join 1881 Salt Sanctuary for their grand opening celebration on January 27-28! 1881 Salt Sanctuary is excited to bring Halotherapy to York, PA, and can’t wait to show you all the services they offer. 1881 Salt Sanctuary features:. 2 Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy) rooms. Multiple massage therapy rooms. Am...
Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
Applications open for next class of academically challenged teens at Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Teens in Pennsylvania are once again able to apply for enrollment in the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA), a program that helps at-risk teens turn their lives around and obtain their basic education. The KSCA is located at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG). It welcomes...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
