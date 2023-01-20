Read full article on original website
Related
Men allegedly spray animal urine on woman at Adams County Walmart
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry Township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
One dead after crash in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township. The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead. According to police reports the driver was traveling...
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
One injured after crash in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 22 closed a portion of Route 15 in Adams County for a few hours. According to State Police, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 15 at mile marker 15.6 in Straban Township, Adams County. State Police have told abc27 that at least one person was injured in the crash and they were taken to the hospital.
Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Mulberry residents finish packing ahead of Sunday night deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday night is the deadline for the 60 residents living under the Mulberry Bridge to vacate. Roughly two weeks ago, the City of Harrisburg ordered those in the encampment to leave, citing violence and a rat infestation. The Mayor’s office called the situation a “public health emergency.”
Officials: Dangerous Pennsylvania road gets $78 million grant to aid safety
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal and city officials say a new $78 million federal grant will be used to make major safety improvements along a Philadelphia boulevard called one of the most dangerous in the city. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will be used to modernize and upgrade traffic...
Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up after relocating residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for a major clean-up and extermination effort under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city has called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation, and they gave residents a week to leave. The city...
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
Lancaster animal center waiving adoption fees for limited time
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making animal adoptions a little bit easier. The Lancaster Center for Animal Live Saving is waiving fees from this Saturday through Tuesday to adopt a dog, cat, or another critter. This is part of the national “Change a Pet’s Life Day.”
