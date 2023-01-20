ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Center Square

Washington state ranked 17th in the nation for drop in unemployment claims

(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 17 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to recent study released by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Classified Documents at Pence's Home, Too, His Lawyer Says

"Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in the letter shared with The Associated Press.He said that Pence “engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents, to review...
INDIANA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Beacon names Worley as new VP of environment, health & safety

Beacon has appointed Dan Worley as vice president, environment, health & safety (EHS). Worley has been in the roofing industry his entire career and has served 32 years with Beacon. His extensive operations experience culminated in his most recent role of regional vice president, Mid Atlantic. “This role gives me...

