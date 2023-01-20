Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs historic school choice bill: 'We will fund students not systems'
Gov. Kim Reynolds just signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, becoming the second state to pass a school choice measure that expands to every student in the state.
Washington state ranked 17th in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 17 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to recent study released by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
Classified Documents at Pence's Home, Too, His Lawyer Says
"Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in the letter shared with The Associated Press.He said that Pence “engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents, to review...
hbsdealer.com
Beacon names Worley as new VP of environment, health & safety
Beacon has appointed Dan Worley as vice president, environment, health & safety (EHS). Worley has been in the roofing industry his entire career and has served 32 years with Beacon. His extensive operations experience culminated in his most recent role of regional vice president, Mid Atlantic. “This role gives me...
Republicans call for search of Biden’s Senate papers: ‘No stone should be left unturned'
Several Republican lawmakers called for a search through President Biden's Senate documents at the University of Delaware as the president's classified documents scandal compounds.
